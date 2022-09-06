Galecto to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Galecto, Inc.

BOSTON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that management will be participating at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright’s 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 12-14, 2022. Details for the event are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 12-14, 2022 Webcast: Click HERE

Management will be available for virtual 1x1 meetings with investors. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative to request a meeting.

A replay of the webcast presentation will be available in the Investor section of Galecto’s website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events.

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has four ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a separate phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc. Hans Schambye, CEO

Jon Freve, CFO +45 70 70 52 10 Investors/US Media/EU Ashley R. Robinson

Sandya von der Weid arr@lifesciadvisors.com svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com +1 617 430 7577

+41 78 680 0538



