U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,492.12
    +5.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,382.04
    +15.78 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.39
    +27.59 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.81
    +4.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.45
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    -18.50 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3050
    +0.0150 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9510
    +0.3140 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,632.09
    -899.25 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.37
    -19.17 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.75
    +12.97 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Galen College Of Nursing Opens New Campus In Nashville, Tennessee

·5 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States, continues its mission to expand access to quality nursing education with the announcement of a new campus in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to Miami, FL and Austin, TX, this is the third new campus opening since Galen joined HCA Healthcare in 2020 to become a premier career destination for nurses while helping the nation's increasing nursing workforce needs.

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu. (PRNewsfoto/Galen College of Nursing)
Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu. (PRNewsfoto/Galen College of Nursing)

The 47,700-square-foot campus features resources designed to elevate the student experience and prepare future nurses to enter the field.

The 47,700-square-foot campus features resources designed to elevate the student experience and prepare future nurses to enter the field. Solely focused on nursing education, Galen prepares a diverse population of students to become nurses who deliver quality, compassionate care. Galen will bring one of the highest levels of nursing education to the greater Nashville community with a state-of-the-art facility featuring patient simulation labs and classroom learning environments designed to encourage hands-on learning. Galen's student support model has helped thousands of students enter the profession with consistently high NCLEX pass rates.

"We are thrilled to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to the community and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in the Nashville area," said Mark Vogt, Galen's Chief Executive Officer. Continued Vogt, "At Galen, we are uniquely positioned to help expand the pipeline of qualified nurses in Nashville and committed to supporting quality healthcare delivery across the country."

Bryan Sisk, Chief Nursing Executive, TriStar Health, added, "We are excited to work with Galen to help recruit more prospective nursing students who will go on to expand and enhance our community workforce. With this Academic Practice Partnership, we can also work together to bridge the education to practice gap, all designed to provide the best patient care possible."

Located at 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Fourth Floor, the Nashville campus is designed to cultivate learning with advanced classroom and simulation technology mixed with collaborative and creative space. Created with students in mind, the campus environment reflects a high-quality education approach and an expression of commitment to students and the community at large. The Nashville campus will offer three programs, including:

  • 3-Year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

  • Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)

  • Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN to ADN Bridge)

The first term for all three programs is scheduled to start January 3rd. Enrollment is now open. In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development.

Virtual and in-person admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or go online to galencollege.edu.

About HCA Healthcare
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning healthcare system that uses its more than 31 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

About TriStar Health
TriStar Health is the largest and most comprehensive healthcare provider in the region, comprised of ten hospitals, 21 imaging centers, 110 physician offices, five freestanding ERs, seven outpatient surgery centers, 16 CareNow® Urgent Care centers and ten medical parks. TriStar Health provides the latest in clinical technology and innovative procedures while delivering the highest quality care. The TriStar Health network had over 2.2 million encounters last year, including 377,824 ER visits, 97,583 inpatient admissions, and 7,560 babies delivered, and provides $132 million annually in uncompensated care. The network is supported by over 1,400 physicians and 10,000 employees – including more than 4,000 nurses – who, above all else, are committed to the care and improvement of human life. TriStar Health is an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services. Learn more at TriStarHealth.com.

About Galen College of Nursing
Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Richmond, VA; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

All references to "Company," "HCA" and "HCA Healthcare" as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Anna-Lee Cockrill (TriStar Health) 615-354-7775
Andy Stillwagon (Galen College of Nursing) 502-387-7476

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galen-college-of-nursing-opens-new-campus-in-nashville-tennessee-301362390.html

SOURCE Galen College of Nursing

Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Sciences stock tumbles, and company responds to allegations disputing trial data

    Cassava Sciences Inc. responded Wednesday to allegations posted overnight regarding the "accuracy and integrity" of trial data for its treatment of Alzheimer's disease, saying it believed the claims are "false and misleading." Cassava's stock had rallied 1.9% on Tuesday, and 16.4% over the past three days, with the company saying early Tuesday that it reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for th

  • CVM: Primum Non Nocere

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) announced third quarter fiscal year 2021 results, filing Form 10-Q with the SEC on August 13, 2021. Highlights for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Bought deal offering announcement and closing - June 2021

  • Meme Stock Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Questioned

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 30% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the over 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executive of

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • Chinese tutoring firms adapt to core subject ban with hands-on courses

    Chinese tutoring firms are having to learn new ways of making money after a ban on teaching core subjects left them promoting classes such as drama and even parental training in a scramble to replace at least a fraction of a once-lucrative business. Firms including New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc and U.S.-listed Gaotu Techedu Inc have added a miscellany of courses and even new businesses after the government last month prohibited for-profit tutoring in any school subject and offering classes on weekends or holidays. The ban is aimed at easing pressure on six- to 15-year-olds in compulsory education as well as reducing the cost burden on parents.

  • Doctor: 'If you want to question [the efficacy of vaccines], you’re betting against the house'

    Dr. Calvin Sun, The Monsoon Diaries Founder and CEO, explains the latest in COVID-19 including the discussion around vaccine efficacy.&nbsp;

  • ‘As they’re being intubated, they still don’t believe it.’ The COVID denial won’t die

    One man walked out of a Kansas City hospital, still tethered to oxygen. And 12 hours later, he was on a ventilator in another emergency room. | Opinion from Michael Ryan

  • CTI BioPharma and DRI Healthcare Trust Announce up to $135 Million Debt and Royalty Transaction

    CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) (CTI) and DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (DRI) today announced transactions totaling up to $135 million in funding for CTI, with $50 million in secured debt to be funded at closing and $60 million to purchase a tiered royalty on sales of pacrinitib upon product approval of pacrinitib by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The proceeds of the transactions will be used by CTI to fund the commercialization of pacritinib for the treatment

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett Sold Off This Biotech Stock. Should You?

    For those accustomed to following stock market news, Warren Buffett needs no introduction. The legendary CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing (a quarterly report some institutional investment managers are required to file) revealed that the conglomerate closed its stake in biotech Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).

  • The covid booster question is one of privilege and we must be very thoughtful about: Doctor

    Dr. Michael DeVere Williams, Population Health Medical Director; Associate Professor of Surgery & Public Policy at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Frank Batten School of Leadership & Public Policy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • A wave of US vaccine mandates made the FDA’s Pfizer approval more meaningful

    “The moment you’ve been waiting for is here,” US president Joe Biden said yesterday (Aug. 23), speaking to the roughly one-third of Americans who are eligible for inoculation against Covid-19 but remain unvaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration had just granted full approval to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for anyone age 16 and older, so those who had been concerned about the vaccine’s safety before getting the shots had no reason to wait any longer. The hope among vaccine advocates is that FDA’s ruling on Pfizer’s product, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, will provide greater political cover for additional company and government officials to introduce vaccine mandates.

  • What does a fully approved COVID-19 vaccine mean?

    What does a fully approved COVID-19 vaccine mean?

  • How Pfizer Makes Money: Oncology, Internal Medicine, and Vaccines

    Pfizer's oncology products generate the most revenue, but its rare disease treatments business is growing the fastest.

  • Axsome Might Still be Awesome for Your Portfolio

    Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) develops novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) related disorders for which limited treatment options are available. The company’s portfolio of five CNS pipeline candidates —AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14—are being developed for various CNS indications. Outstanding results in treating clinical depression with minor side effects by AXS-05, effectiveness in relieving migraine headaches by AXS-07, and the success of AXS-12 in reducing the number of c

  • J&J says an extra dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can boost antibody levels

    Johnson & Johnson is the latest drug maker to make the case that an extra dose of its COVID-19 shot can help boost antibody levels—by at least nine times than the levels recorded 28 days after initial vaccination.

  • The Pfizer vaccine’s brand name, Comirnaty, is weird for a reason

    Official FDA approval means Pfizer can now market its Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Which will lead to the inevitable question: Why is its brand name such an awkward mouthful?

  • 75 Doctors from Florida Hospitals Hold Event Urging People to Get Vaccinated: 'We Are Exhausted'

    "They're getting this from a preventable illness," said Dr. Ethan Chapin of the unvaccinated COVID-19 patients flooding South Florida hospitals

  • China will teach Xi Jinping Thought to schoolchildren

    China is walling off its students from foreign influences, such as tutors and textbooks. Instead, it is giving them Xi Jinping Thought.

  • U.S. COVID-19 vaccine approval is 'seismic' shift for legality of mandates, experts say

    Formal U.S approval of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine will make it nearly impossible to successfully challenge mandates by employers, legal experts said. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval to the vaccine is "seismic," said Brian Dean Abramson, an author on vaccine law. He said it will become extremely difficult to challenge the FDA's decision and the mandates that flow from it.