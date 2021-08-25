Galen College Of Nursing Opens New Campus In Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States, continues its mission to expand access to quality nursing education with the announcement of a new campus in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to Miami, FL and Austin, TX, this is the third new campus opening since Galen joined HCA Healthcare in 2020 to become a premier career destination for nurses while helping the nation's increasing nursing workforce needs.

The 47,700-square-foot campus features resources designed to elevate the student experience and prepare future nurses to enter the field.

Solely focused on nursing education, Galen prepares a diverse population of students to become nurses who deliver quality, compassionate care. Galen will bring one of the highest levels of nursing education to the greater Nashville community with a state-of-the-art facility featuring patient simulation labs and classroom learning environments designed to encourage hands-on learning. Galen's student support model has helped thousands of students enter the profession with consistently high NCLEX pass rates.

"We are thrilled to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to the community and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in the Nashville area," said Mark Vogt, Galen's Chief Executive Officer. Continued Vogt, "At Galen, we are uniquely positioned to help expand the pipeline of qualified nurses in Nashville and committed to supporting quality healthcare delivery across the country."

Bryan Sisk, Chief Nursing Executive, TriStar Health, added, "We are excited to work with Galen to help recruit more prospective nursing students who will go on to expand and enhance our community workforce. With this Academic Practice Partnership, we can also work together to bridge the education to practice gap, all designed to provide the best patient care possible."

Located at 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Fourth Floor, the Nashville campus is designed to cultivate learning with advanced classroom and simulation technology mixed with collaborative and creative space. Created with students in mind, the campus environment reflects a high-quality education approach and an expression of commitment to students and the community at large. The Nashville campus will offer three programs, including:

3-Year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)

Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN to ADN Bridge)

The first term for all three programs is scheduled to start January 3rd. Enrollment is now open. In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development.

Virtual and in-person admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or go online to galencollege.edu.



About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning healthcare system that uses its more than 31 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

About TriStar Health

TriStar Health is the largest and most comprehensive healthcare provider in the region, comprised of ten hospitals, 21 imaging centers, 110 physician offices, five freestanding ERs, seven outpatient surgery centers, 16 CareNow® Urgent Care centers and ten medical parks. TriStar Health provides the latest in clinical technology and innovative procedures while delivering the highest quality care. The TriStar Health network had over 2.2 million encounters last year, including 377,824 ER visits, 97,583 inpatient admissions, and 7,560 babies delivered, and provides $132 million annually in uncompensated care. The network is supported by over 1,400 physicians and 10,000 employees – including more than 4,000 nurses – who, above all else, are committed to the care and improvement of human life. TriStar Health is an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services. Learn more at TriStarHealth.com.

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Richmond, VA; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

All references to "Company," "HCA" and "HCA Healthcare" as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Anna-Lee Cockrill (TriStar Health) 615-354-7775

Andy Stillwagon (Galen College of Nursing) 502-387-7476

