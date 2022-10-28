U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,865.32
    +58.02 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,623.60
    +590.32 (+1.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,968.10
    +175.42 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.60
    +1.28 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.30
    -0.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.80
    -18.80 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.34 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9954
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9810
    +0.0440 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1591
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5080
    +1.2370 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,511.36
    -123.43 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.33
    +6.97 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.84
    -32.85 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Galen Robotics looks to assist ENT surgeons with new bot and $15M round

Andrew Mendez
·3 min read

Medical devices and robots have been making their way into operating rooms in an increasing number of procedures. Now a new robot is trying to forge its path in the OR and assist surgeons who don't yet have that advantage.

“There are surgeons out there that have really no robotic assistance at all,” said Bruce Lichorowic, CEO of Galen Robotics. “So you have surgeons out there that are doing everything still by hand, using their training to keep their tremor under control to keep themselves stable. Our goal is to see if we can assist them in these areas where there's really no help today.”

The company's first robot aims to assist in soft tissue surgeries. Called Galen ES, it acts as a support for surgeons performing ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeries, particularly laryngeal cancer operations. Swappable instruments follow the surgeon's hand movements but allow the user to take a break if needed. According to Lichorowic, the goal is to gain more clearances to help in other ENT, brain, spine, and cardiothoracic procedures.

TechCrunch Clip 10_13_22 v3.mov from David Saunders on Vimeo.

The Galen ES fills up the space of a person and the company claims it takes no longer than four minutes to set up. While the device is in use, it tracks and records a surgeon's movements to later be used for training purposes.

The product is currently going under FDA review for clinical use approval, which the company said it hopes will come by Q1 or Q2 of 2023. Although the product is under review, a 2019 study showed surgeons who used the device performed better and had close to a 3 times boost in manual dexterity.

The Da Vinci surgical system opened the market to adopting surgical robots. Subsequently, other robots have entered the market addressing general, cardiac and orthopedic surgery needs. According to Galen, its robot will be the first to address neurosurgery and spine surgeries, once clearance is earned.

Image Credits: Galen Robotics

Hospitals adopting the robot must commit to using the device in 200 cases and pay upwards of $1,500 per use. Though, if a hospital wants to flat-out buy the robot they can do so with a cool $350,000.

Surgeons at Stanford, Harvard Medical School, UCSF, USC, and Johns Hopkins have expressed interest in the product according to Galen. The device was originally developed and tested at Johns Hopkins.

Galen has garnered support in the form of a $15 million Series A round from Ambix Healthcare Partners. The company has also opened a second close for its Series A, hoping to raise an additional $5 million.

”We watched this team take an early surgical robotic prototype from Johns Hopkins University’s Robotics Lab, develop it into a potential game changer, and submit it to FDA, all during a pandemic,” said Arron Berez, managing director of Ambix Healthcare Partners, in a written statement. “Add to that the current state of supply chain issues, and economic uncertainty, and we’re very impressed with how this team was able to consistently execute and hit their milestones.”

This round’s funds will be used to develop a surgeon training program and expand various teams within the company.

Recommended Stories

  • Nasa space probes document big impacts on Mars

    When big rocks slammed into the Red Planet, US space agency missions were able to record the events.

  • Germany's Solar Valley could shine again as Europe strives to close energy gap

    Germany has enlisted help from Brussels to revive its solar panel industry and improve the bloc's energy security as Berlin, reeling from the consequences of over-reliance on Russian fuel, strives to cut its dependency on Chinese technology. It is also reacting to a new U.S. law that has raised concern the remains of Germany's formerly-dominant solar industry could relocate to the United States. Once the world's leader in installed solar power capacity, Germany's solar manufacturing collapsed after a government decision a decade ago to cut subsidies to the industry faster than expected drove many solar firms to leave Germany or into insolvency.

  • NASA spacecraft detect meteor strikes at Mars

    Two NASA spacecraft at Mars — one on the surface and the other in orbit — have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. (Oct. 28)

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reviewing possible data breach

    The big-box retailer said it was reviewing the data that was accessed so it can determine whether the drives contained any sensitive or personally identifiable information. The home goods retailer added it has no reason to believe that any sensitive or personally identifiable information was accessed and this cybersecurity incident would likely not have a material impact on the company. Shares of the company, once considered a so-called "category killer" in home and bath goods, were down about 5% in premarket trading after the company filed to offer $150 million of common stock.

  • Excited About Oracle Cloud? Not So Fast -- The Story Is Really About Nvidia

    Oracle is putting up respectable growth numbers again, but a renewed partnership with Nvidia isn't the reason why.

  • This Innovation Machine Is Set to Win in the Long Run

    The news cycle can be overwhelming, but smart investors patiently navigate the noise and focus on investing in high-quality businesses and long-term returns. Like those smart investors, smart businesses are not getting bogged down by macro factors beyond their control and are focusing on meaningful innovation and relentless execution. One company that shines on both of those fronts is Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG).

  • Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    GILD earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.

  • 1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 32% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Microsoft just reported a mixed first quarter of fiscal 2023, but its long-term strategy is worth investing in.

  • With A Breakout On The Line, Gilead Sciences Reports Massive Cancer Drug Sales

    Gilead Sciences reported 79% growth for its cancer drugs late Thursday, helping beat expectations, and GILD stock jumped.

  • T-Mobile Earnings Beat On Strong Wireless Phone, Broadband Subscriber Growth

    T-Mobile reported earnings that topped estimates while revenue missed. It added more wireless and 5G broadband subscribers than expected.

  • Did Apple Just Stick a Pin in the Google-Facebook Duopoly?

    For years now, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google and Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Facebook have reigned supreme as the leaders in digital advertising. Estimates differ, but as recently as 2017, Google and Facebook managed as much as 73% of all digital advertising in the U.S., while also capturing as much as 83% of growth in the industry.

  • Column: Obscenely rich dialysis firms are spending millions to defeat Prop. 29's tighter regulations

    DaVita and Fresenius earn billions of dollars a year, but say Proposition 29 would hurt them by requiring more healthcare professionals in their dialysis clinics.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Q3 Subscriber Additions Lead Industry?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Could This Bullish News Make Novavax a Hot Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a beaten-down COVID stock that has seen its shares plummet 85% since the start of the year. For people who prefer a more traditional shot or who had bad side effects from the mRNA vaccines, Novavax could be a welcome alternative for their boosters.

  • How Meta Became the Market's Biggest Value Trap

    Facebook's parent company has turned itself from a money minter into a user-hostile startup

  • GSK Pulls Plug On Late-Stage Asset Under Development For Rheumatoid Arthritis

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) has issued an update on the ContRAst phase 3 program for otilimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The ContRAst phase IIl program enrolled a broad range of difficult-to-treat patients who had an inadequate response to or could not tolerate available treatments. ContRAst-1 and ContRAst-2 met their primary endpoints of a statistically significant ACR20 response versus placebo at week 12 in patients with inadequate respons

  • Why Is BlackBerry (BB) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

    BlackBerry (BB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Intel Confirms Chipmakers' Problems Are Worsening

    The chipmaker announced disappointing quarterly results and is not optimistic for the rest of the year.

  • Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief

    Inflation is 8.3%, medical costs are up by 5.4%, the average hospital stay for Medicare patients is $13,600 and the most recent estimate is that people aged 65 will pay $315,000 for medical care during their retirement years. So what's … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kazia Therapeutics Reveals Paxalisib Preclinical Data In Melanoma Animal Models

    Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) announced new data from an ongoing research collaboration with the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah. A poster presentation showed that paxalisib is active in vitro and in vivo against a range of preclinical models of metastatic melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer. The data suggested substantial activity for paxalisib as monotherapy and greater activity in combination with MEK and BRAF inhibitors, commonly used two classes