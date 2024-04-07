Galenica AG (VTX:GALE) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Galenica AG (VTX:GALE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Galenica's shares on or after the 12th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF02.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF2.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Galenica has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current stock price of CHF073.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Galenica paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Galenica generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 74% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Galenica's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past six years, Galenica has increased its dividend at approximately 4.9% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Galenica worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have barely grown, and although Galenica paid out over half its earnings and free cash flow last year, the payout ratios are within a normal range for most companies. To summarise, Galenica looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Galenica's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Galenica that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

