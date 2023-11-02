Galenica AG's (VTX:GALE) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Galenica's (VTX:GALE) stock is up by 2.2% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Galenica's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Galenica is:

12% = CHF161m ÷ CHF1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Galenica's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Galenica seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 8.2%. Probably as a result of this, Galenica was able to see a decent growth of 5.4% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Galenica's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for GALE? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Galenica Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (or a retention ratio of 38%) for Galenica suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Galenica has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 64%. As a result, Galenica's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 13% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Galenica has some positive attributes. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

