U.S. markets open in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,680.50
    -28.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,461.00
    -208.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,301.50
    -75.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,670.70
    -15.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.98
    -0.76 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.90
    -9.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.30 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9628
    -0.0060 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.61
    +5.26 (+19.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0093 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2510
    +0.9310 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,961.71
    -132.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.46
    -10.07 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.22
    -57.38 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Galera to Present at 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting

Galera Therapeutics
·6 min read
Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that tumor outcomes data from its Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem for severe oral mucositis (SOM) and final data from its Phase 2 AESOP trial of avasopasem for chemoradiotherapy-induced esophagitis will be highlighted in two presentations at the upcoming 2022 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, taking place October 23-26, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Additionally, poster presentations will highlight the Phase 2 EUSOM trial of avasopasem for SOM in Europe and the ongoing GRECO-1 trial of rucosopasem for non-small cell lung cancer.

Presentation Details

Title: Tumor Outcomes for ROMAN: Phase 3 Trial of Avasopasem Manganese (GC4419) for Severe Oral
Mucositis (SOM) in Patients Receiving Chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for Locally Advanced Head and Neck Cancer (LAHNC)
Abstract Number: 280
Presenter: Carryn M. Anderson, M.D., University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Session Title: H&N 3 - Toxicity Mitigation and HPV-Unrelated Head and Neck Cancer - Life Beyond De-Intensification
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 12:40 p.m. CDT
Session Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Room 214

Title: AESOP: Phase 2 Open-Label Trial of Avasopasem Manganese (GC4419) for Reduction of Esophagitis in Patients Receiving Chemoradiotherapy for Nonmetastatic Lung Cancer
Abstract Number: 1124
Presenter: Bryan G. Allen, M.D., Ph.D., University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Session Title: Lung 3 - Optimizing Radiation Dose, Volume, and Concomitant Systemic Agents
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 10:50 a.m. CDT
Session Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Room 303

Poster Q&A Details

Title: GRECO-1: Phase 1/2 Study of Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) with or without Rucosopasem (GC4711) for Early Stage, Peripheral or Centrally Located Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Abstract Number: 2841
Presenter: Puneeth Iyengar, M.D., Ph.D., UT Southwestern Medical Center
Session Title: Poster Q&A 01 - Lung Cancer and DEIH
Session Date and Time: Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 4:45 p.m. CDT
Session Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 1

Title: EUSOM: Phase 2 Trial of Avasopasem Manganese (GC4419) for Oral Mucositis in Patients Receiving Chemoradiotherapy for Locally Advanced, Nonmetastatic Head and Neck Cancer
Abstract Number: 2687
Presenter: Jordi Giralt, M.D., Ph.D., Vall d'Hebron University Hospital
Session Title: Poster Q&A 09 - Head & Neck Cancer and Health Services Research
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. CDT
Session Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 1

The titles of the abstracts are currently available in the ASTRO digital program, with the full abstracts available on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 5 p.m. CDT.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (GC4419, also referred to as avasopasem) is being evaluated for radiotherapy-induced toxicities. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (GC4711, also referred to as rucosopasem), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding: the expectations surrounding the continued advancement of Galera’s product pipeline; the potential safety and efficacy of Galera’s product candidates and their regulatory and clinical development; the Company’s ability to achieve its goal of transforming radiotherapy in cancer treatment with its selective dismutase mimetics; and the potential of rucosopasem to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT in patients with NSCLC and LAPC. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Galera’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: Galera’s limited operating history; anticipating continued losses for the foreseeable future; needing substantial funding and the ability to raise capital; Galera’s dependence on avasopasem manganese (GC4419); uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials; difficulties or delays enrolling patients in clinical trials; the FDA’s acceptance of data from clinical trials outside the United States; undesirable side effects from Galera’s product candidates; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; failure to capitalize on more profitable product candidates or indications; ability to receive or maintain Breakthrough Therapy Designation or Fast Track Designation for product candidates; failure to obtain regulatory approval of product candidates in the United States or other jurisdictions; ongoing regulatory obligations and continued regulatory review; risks related to commercialization; risks related to competition; ability to retain key employees and manage growth; risks related to intellectual property; inability to maintain collaborations or the failure of these collaborations; Galera’s reliance on third parties; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; liability related to the privacy of health information obtained from clinical trials and product liability lawsuits; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galera’s business and operations, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, and general economic conditions; risks related to ownership of Galera’s common stock; the possibility of Galera’s common stock being delisted from The Nasdaq Global Market; and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Galera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Galera’s other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Galera as of the date of this release, and Galera assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:
Christopher Degnan
Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
610-725-1500
cdegnan@galeratx.com

William Windham
Solebury Strategic Communications
646-378-2946
wwindham@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:
Zara Lockshin
Solebury Strategic Communications
330-417-6250
zlockshin@soleburystrat.com



Recommended Stories

  • Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance in the US

    When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Discovery Can Kill COVID With ‘Hugs’—but There’s a Catch

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyScientists have identified a molecule that just loves SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It loves it so much that it “hugs” it, practically to death—binding so tightly to the virus that the virus can’t infect our cells.The discovery of this molecule, a so-called “HR2 peptide,” is a big deal. It could form the basis of a new kind of antiviral drug. One that should work not only on current variants of the novel-coronavirus, but fu

  • Quest Diagnostics launches cardiometabolic center at Cleveland HeartLab

    Quest Diagnostics has doubled the footprint and employee count at Cleveland HeartLab since acquiring the Cleveland lab test innovator in 2017.

  • Biotech Valuations Remain In a Slump

    Biotech stocks continue to slump and have taken a beating for over 12 months, but some promising data could lead to a rebound. The cheap valuations of the sector right now could be good entry points for investors, experts said. One catalyst coming up in the fall is the pending decision from the FDA for the clinical trial of an Alzheimer drug, Eisai's lecanemab that is being jointly developed with Biogen .

  • The ending of the pandemic is revealing an America full of bad behaviors, in and out of the workplace

    Remote-work wars, crisis-level traffic deaths and STD infections, do-gooder fatigue, and mental health fears. Welcome to post-pandemic life.

  • Striking photos show Mariupol soldier before and after Russian captivity

    Shocking pictures of a Ukrainian soldier captured during the Mariupol siege show the toll of his time in a Russian prison.

  • Texas family awarded $95 million after dental procedure left young girl with irreversible brain damage

    A Texas family has been awarded $95 million after their young daughter was left blind and unable to walk or talk because of the botched treatment she received from her dentist in 2016 — but the heartbroken family likely won’t see a dollar of the hefty pot. Nevaeh Hall was just 4 years old when she arrived at the Diamond Dental Practice in Houston in January 2016. She was sedated and strapped ...

  • 3 IPO Stocks That You Want to Own

    Three Motley Fool contributors have joined this roundtable to scour the market for some exciting initial public offerings (IPOs) in the healthcare field. Alex Carchidi (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals): Amylyx is worth owning because there's a solid chance it'll soon commercialize the first treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that prolongs survival time while also slowing the disease's progression. Its medicine, AMX0035, has been approved for sale in Canada since late July, and regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will weigh in on the company's application for commercialization on Sept. 29.

  • Woman left in ‘excruciating pain’ and partially blind due to dirty makeup bag

    After contracting an infection, the woman is awaiting a corneal transplant

  • Voters in these states have abortion-related questions on the ballot in November

    When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, it ruled there was no right to an abortion granted under the Constitution, leaving it up to states to determine how to regulate the medical procedure. In an August primary, Kansas became the first state to let voters decide on abortion since the court’s ruling, and residents overwhelmingly rejected a bid to remove abortion protections from its state constitution. Five more states -- California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont -- have abortion-related questions on the ballot this November, leaving it up to voters whether to protect or restrict abortion rights in their respective states.

  • That Fat Around Your Waist is Killing You. Here's What You Can Do.

    Having too much abdominal fat might not seem like a big deal, but it is and here's why. Hidden deep in your belly is visceral fat, which wraps around your organs and it's been linked to major health issues like heart disease, breast cancer, stroke and more. It's caused by a number of reasons such as lack of exercise, stress, poor diet and not getting enough sleep. Getting rid of fat around your waist helps reduce visceral fat and lowers the risk for major health concerns. Eat This, Not That! Hea

  • These 11 Vitamin K-Rich Foods Are Key for Healthy Bones and So Easy To Add to Meals

    Everyone knows that a balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals is key to a healthy lifestyle. But you seem to hear about some vitamins more than others—like how vitamin C can boost your immune system and vitamin D helps build healthy bones. Well, vitamin K is equally important. It aids in blood ...

  • They Were Entitled to Free Care. Hospitals Hounded Them to Pay.

    In 2018, senior executives at one of the country’s largest nonprofit hospital chains, Providence, were frustrated. They were spending hundreds of millions of dollars providing free health care to patients. It was eating into their bottom line. The executives, led by Providence’s chief financial officer at the time, devised a solution: a program called Rev-Up. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Rev-Up provided Providence’s employees with a detailed playbook for wringing mo

  • Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure

    Since Oregon residents voted in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds

  • The #1 Cause of a "Silent Stroke"

    Silent strokes may be more common than people know. "A statement issued by the American Stroke Association and American Heart Association estimated that as many as a quarter of octogenarians may have experienced one or more strokes without symptoms," say Toni Golen, MD, and Hope Ricciotti, MD. "These events are often detected only when a person undergoes brain imaging for another reason. How is this possible? A silent stroke is most often caused by reduced blood flow in one of the smaller arteri

  • Doctors urge more research into little-known STI linked to infertility in men and women

    A little-known STI, mycoplasma genitalium, may be more common than thought. Doctors urge more research and testing.

  • Lena Dunham looks back on being body-shamed in her 20s: 'It’s wild to me that THAT was the body everybody critiqued'

    The former "Girls" star and director is looking back at her 20s, when she received extensive criticism for her body while suffering with chronic pain.

  • Japan pledges $2 billion in funding for pandemic vaccine research initiative

    The country lagged behind other regions when it came to COVID-19 vaccine development and rollout.

  • My Wife Of 52 Years Just Died. My Grief Is So Overwhelming, I Can Barely Cope.

    "They say you never forget your first love. In my case, Diane was the only girl I ever loved."

  • Does anyone else feel as if they're drowning? Mental health is suffering

    Our hope is that we can help make the cascade of threats to your mental health a little easier to manage.