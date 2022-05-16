U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.00
    -12.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,073.00
    -47.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,325.25
    -57.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.20
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.31
    -1.18 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.42
    -2.35 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2258
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4780
    +0.2930 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,982.46
    -249.16 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.48
    -9.62 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.48
    +0.33 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Galera Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Galera Therapeutics
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GRTX
Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics

Company plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for avasopasem for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) by end of 2022

Data from its Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem for SOM will be presented in an oral presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Reported positive topline results from its Phase 2a AESOP trial of avasopasem for chemoradiotherapy-induced esophagitis

MALVERN, Pa., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided recent corporate updates.

“We are excited to announce our plan to submit an NDA for avasopasem by year end following discussions with the FDA,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “Based on the positive data readout from our Phase 3 ROMAN trial, Galera continues to execute on its development strategy to advance its lead program, avasopasem, toward potential commercialization. To that end, we are delighted to attend the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting where our ROMAN data will be highlighted in an oral presentation. In addition, we recently announced positive topline data from our Phase 2a AESOP study of avasopasem for chemoradiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. We are encouraged by these results, which further demonstrate avasopasem’s ability to reduce radiation toxicity in high-risk patient populations.”

Recent Corporate Updates

Radiotherapy-Induced Toxicity Programs:

Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM)

  • The Company announced plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for avasopasem, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced SOM to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2022.

  • An abstract on the Phase 3 ROMAN data of avasopasem for SOM was accepted for an oral presentation on June 3rd at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Esophagitis

  • The Company reported positive topline data from the Phase 2a AESOP trial of avasopasem evaluating its ability to reduce the incidence of severe acute radiation-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer receiving concurrent chemoradiotherapy. Overall, avasopasem was well tolerated and the incidence of Grade 3 esophagitis was substantially reduced in comparison to literature. No patients experienced Grade 4 or 5 esophagitis at any point during the trial.

Anti-Cancer Programs:

Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC)

  • Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2b, 160-patient randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled GRECO-2 trial of rucosopasem, Galera’s second dismutase mimetic product candidate, in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with LAPC. The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival.

  • A Trials in Progress abstract on GRECO-2 was accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

  • Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 1/2 GRECO-1 trial of rucosopasem in combination with SBRT in patients with NSCLC. The Company expects to report initial data from this trial in the first half of 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Research and development expenses were $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $12.4 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in avasopasem development costs, partially offset by an increase in rucosopasem development costs.

  • General and administrative expenses were $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, consistent with the first quarter of 2021.

  • Galera reported a net loss of $(15.4) million, or $(0.58) per share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $(18.7) million, or $(0.75) per share, for the same period in 2021.

  • As of March 31, 2022, Galera had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $60.9 million. Galera expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will enable Galera to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second half of 2023.

About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s selective dismutase mimetic product candidate avasopasem manganese (GC4419, also referred to as avasopasem) is being evaluated for radiotherapy-induced toxicities. The Company’s second product candidate, rucosopasem manganese (GC4711, also referred to as rucosopasem), is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding: the expectations surrounding the continued advancement of Galera’s product pipeline; the potential safety and efficacy of Galera’s product candidates and their regulatory and clinical development; the timing of the submission of an NDA for avasopasem for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced SOM in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer with the FDA; the ability of the results of the Phase 2a AESOP trial of avasopasem evaluating its ability to reduce the incidence of esophagitis induced by radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer to demonstrate avasopasem’s ability to reduce radiation toxicity in high-risk patient populations; the expectations surrounding the progress of the Phase 2b trial of rucosopasem in patients with LAPC; the expectations surrounding the progress of the Phase 1/2 trial of rucosopasem in patients with NSCLC and the timing of the release of initial data therefrom; the Company’s ability to achieve its goal of transforming radiotherapy in cancer treatment with its selective dismutase mimetics; the potential of GC4711 to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT in patients with NSCLC and LAPC; and the Company’s ability to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second half of 2023. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Galera’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: Galera’s limited operating history; anticipating continued losses for the foreseeable future; needing substantial funding and the ability to raise capital; Galera’s dependence on avasopasem manganese (GC4419); uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials; difficulties or delays enrolling patients in clinical trials; the FDA’s acceptance of data from clinical trials outside the United States; undesirable side effects from Galera’s product candidates; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; failure to capitalize on more profitable product candidates or indications; ability to receive or maintain Breakthrough Therapy Designation or Fast Track Designation for product candidates; failure to obtain regulatory approval of product candidates in the United States or other jurisdictions; ongoing regulatory obligations and continued regulatory review; risks related to commercialization; risks related to competition; ability to retain key employees and manage growth; risks related to intellectual property; inability to maintain collaborations or the failure of these collaborations; Galera’s reliance on third parties; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; liability related to the privacy of health information obtained from clinical trials and product liability lawsuits; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Galera’s business and operations, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, and general economic conditions; risks related to ownership of Galera’s common stock; and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Galera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Galera’s other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Galera as of the date of this release, and Galera assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Operating expenses:

Research and development

$

8,107

$

12,423

General and administrative

5,047

5,058

Loss from operations

(13,154

)

(17,481

)

Other income (expense), net

(2,289

)

(1,234

)

Net loss

$

(15,443

)

$

(18,715

)

Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted

$

(0.58

)

$

(0.75

)

Weighed average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

26,749,379

24,988,198


Galera Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(unaudited, in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

$

60,947

$

71,217

Total assets

71,099

83,311

Total current liabilities

10,931

12,935

Total liabilities

141,570

141,315

Total stockholders' deficit

(70,471

)

(58,004

)


Investor Contacts:
Christopher Degnan
Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
610-725-1500
cdegnan@galeratx.com

William Windham
Solebury Trout
646-378-2946
wwindham@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:
Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
330-417-6250
zlockshin@soleburytrout.com



Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“With valuations now m

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Underway, But Wait For This Signal

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stock market crashes and corrections happen. A bear market of at least a 20% decline will also eventually happen again, maybe even this month. St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said it's a "fantasy" to believe the worst inflation the U.S. has experienced in 40 years could be tamed by tiptoeing around it.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover Bid at $30 Per Share

    "JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company said of its $3.2 billion takeover bid.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.