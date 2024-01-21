Galera Therapeutics Insiders Lose Out As Stock Sinks To US$0.17

The recent 19% drop in Galera Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$212.4k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$1.76 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$21.2k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Galera Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director J. Sorensen for US$168k worth of shares, at about US$1.68 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.17). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Galera Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Galera Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Galera Therapeutics insiders own about US$1.3m worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Galera Therapeutics Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Galera Therapeutics insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 7 warning signs for Galera Therapeutics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

