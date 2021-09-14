U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.98
    -30.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.73
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7120
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,052.17
    +2,006.47 (+4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.88
    +32.14 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Galiano Gold Announces Appointment of New Board Member

2 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or "the Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announces the appointment of Ms. Dawn Moss to the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director effective September 15, 2021.

Ms. Moss is a senior mining executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience with publicly traded companies on the TSX and the NYSE, most recently as Executive Vice President, Administration, at Eldorado Gold Corporation. She has served as a director on private and public boards of domestic and international companies, serving most recently as a Board and Committee member for Roxgold Inc. before its acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Ms. Moss is a Fellow of the ICSA (The Chartered Governance Institute) and an Accredited Director.

Paul Wright, Chair of the Board of Directors of Galiano Gold, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Dawn to the Board of Galiano Gold. Dawn is a well-known and respected executive with an exceptional track record and diverse and extensive experience. This appointment represents a continuation of our Board renewal process."

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

