Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 32% stake

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Galiano Gold's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 32% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Galiano Gold, beginning with the chart below.

TSX:GAU Ownership Breakdown December 19th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Galiano Gold?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Galiano Gold. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Galiano Gold, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:GAU Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

It would appear that 26% of Galiano Gold shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Galiano Gold

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Galiano Gold Inc.. It appears that the board holds about CA$765k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of CA$193m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Galiano Gold. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 13% of the Galiano Gold shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Galiano Gold better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Galiano Gold you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

