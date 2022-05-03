U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,189.07
    +33.69 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,229.87
    +168.37 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,603.75
    +67.73 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.99
    +19.08 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.01
    -2.16 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.70
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9480
    -0.0480 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2503
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1100
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,246.05
    -233.45 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.67
    -6.57 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Galileo emerges from stealth to streamline AI model development

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. After all, AI is costly -- Gartner predicted in 2021 that a third of tech providers would invest $1 million or more in AI by 2023 -- and debugging an algorithm gone wrong threatens to inflate the development budget. A separate Gartner report found that only 53% of projects make it from prototypes to production, presumably due in part to errors -- a substantial loss, if one were to total up the spending.

Fed up with the high failure rate -- and the fact that menial (if important) data preparation tasks, like loading and cleaning data, still take up the bulk of data scientists' time -- Vikram Chatterji, Atindriyo Sanyal and Yash Sheth cofounded Galileo, a service designed to act as a collaborative system of record for AI model development. Galileo monitors the AI development processes, leveraging statistical algorithms to pinpoint potential points of system failure.

"There were no purpose-built machine learning data tools in the market, so [we] started Galileo to build the machine learning data tooling stack, beginning with a [specialization in] unstructured data," Chatterji told TechCrunch via email. "[The service] helps machine learning teams improve their data sets ... by surfacing critical cohorts of data that may be underrepresented or erroneous, while being an all-round solution to encourage data scientists to proactively track data changes in production and mitigates mistakes and gaps in their models from leaking into the real world."

Chatterji has a background in data science, having worked at Google for three years at Google AI. Sanyal was a senior software engineer at Apple, focusing mainly on Siri-related products, before becoming an engineering lead on Uber's AI team. As for Sheth, he also worked at Google as a staff software engineer, managing the Google Speech Recognizer platform.

With Galileo, which today emerged from stealth with $5.1 million in seed funding, Chatterji, Sanyal and Sheth set out to create a product that could scale across the entire AI workflow -- from pre-development to post-production -- as well as data modalities like text, speech, and vision. Available in private beta and built to be deployable in an on-premises environment, Galileo aims to systematize pipelines across teams using "auto-loggers" and algorithms that spotlight system-breaking issues.

Finding these issues is often a major pain point for data scientists. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.

"The discussion around machine learning within the enterprise has shifted from 'What do I use this for?' to 'How can I make my machine learning workflows faster, better, cheaper?,'" Chatterji said. "Galileo ... enforces the necessary rigor and the proactive application of research-backed techniques every step of the way in productionizing machine learning models ... [It] leads to an order of magnitude improvement on how teams deal with the messy, mind-numbing task of improving their machine learning datasets."

Galileo fits into the emerging practice of MLOps, which combines machine learning, DevOps and data engineering to deploy and maintain AI models in production environments. The market for MLOps services could reach $4 billion by 2025, by one estimation, and includes startups like Databricks, DataRobot, Algorithmia and incumbents like Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services.

While investor interest in MLOps is on the rise, cash doesn't necessarily translate to success. Even the best MLOps platforms today can't solve every common problem associated with AI workflows, particularly when business executives aren't able to quantify the return on investment of these initiatives. The MLOps Community poll found that convincing stakeholders when a new model is better, for example, remains an issue "at least sometimes" for over 80% of machine learning practitioners.

Chatterji points to Kaggle CEO Anthony Goldbloom's investment in Galileo -- The Factory led the round with participation from Goldbloom -- as a sign of the company's differentiation. Chatterji says that Galileo currently has "dozens" of paying customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to early-stage startups -- revenue that Galileo plans to leverage to triple the size of its 14-person team by the end of the year.

"Galileo has focused on flipping the otherwise painstaking task of machine learning data inspection, to make it easy and provide intelligent data insights fast," Chatterji said. "The user only has to add a few lines of code."

To date, Galileo has raised $5.1 million in total venture capital.

Recommended Stories

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Returns At Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven...

  • Google fires another AI researcher who reportedly challenged findings (updated)

    Google has fired another AI researcher, this time for challenging the company's previous findings.

  • Google's Internal Conflict Over AI Research On Chip Design Jeopardizes Millions Of Dollars In Government Grants

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google recently terminated a senior engineering manager for allegedly debunking and harassing its landmark research on artificial intelligence software, Reuters reports. Google's research unit drew scrutiny in late 2020 after workers criticized its handling of personnel complaints and publication practices. The latest controversy stemming from efforts to automate chip design jeopardizes the reputation of Google's research in the academic community. G

  • What you’ll find on Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform for ‘free expression’

    The ex-president’s Twitter clone is a growing echo chamber for the right-wing media ecosystem

  • Apple showcases 4 leaders making change through technology at AAPI event: 'You don’t really know that you’re different, until someone tells you that you are'

    Apple's hope in hosting its April 2022 panel was to highlight leaders within the AAPI community taking steps to counter racism and influence positive change through apps.

  • South Korea’s RECON Labs raises $4.4M to help shoppers visualize products by creating 3D models in AR   

    Augmented reality (AR) can help customers shopping online preview products before making a purchase, and is a growing area of investment for e-commerce businesses. According to a recent survey of 16,000 Snapchat users in 16 markets, 92% of Gen Zers want to use AR and VR for online shopping. Now, a South Korean augmented reality (AR) startup called RECON Labs, which enables e-commerce customers to create 3D models within a few hours by taking a short video of products via its platform PlicAR, has raised $4.4 million.

  • Traceable AI nabs $60M to secure app APIs using machine learning

    Traceable AI, a startup offering services designed to protect APIs from cyberattacks, today announced that it raised $60 million in a Series B round led by IVP with participation from BIG Labs, Unusual Ventures, Tiger Global Management, and several undisclosed angel investors. The new capital values the company at more than $450 million post-money, and CEO Jyoti Bansal -- who's also the cofounder of BIG Labs and Unusual Ventures -- says that it'll be put toward product development, recruitment, and customer acquisition. APIs, the interfaces that serve as the connections between computer programs, are used by countless organizations to conduct business.

  • The Funded: A provider of a blood pressure monitor and heart health app scored $70M in new funding

    Hello Heart works with employers and health plan providers to offer a blood pressure monitoring device and smartphone app to workers.

  • Grindr location data was reportedly for sale for at least three years (updated)

    Grindr location data was on the market for at least three years, potentially exposing users to serious privacy violations.

  • There’s a new way to pay for street parking in downtown Des Moines. Here’s how it works

    Look closely at the parking meter poles around downtown. Signs for the new ParkDSM payment program are starting to replace the old meters.

  • LastPass knocks 20 percent off paid plans for World Password Day

    Subscribe to LastPass while Premium, Families and Business plans are 20 percent off for World Password Day.

  • Norway, Singapore Wealth Funds Invest in India’s Largest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s largest ever public offering drew anchor investors including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean government, raising 56.3 billion rupees ($736 million) ahead of its full initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd

  • SEC Allots 20 New Positions to Expand Its Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit

    The successful enforcement actions taken by the unit against 80 fraudulent crypto-asset offering and platforms is the reason behind this expansion.

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits 3% for first time in over three years; Fed meeting looms

    * U.S. 30-year yield hits highest since March 2019 * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield rises to two-year high * U.S. 5-year TIPS yield touches five-month high (Recasts, adds comment, bullets; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters - The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Monday hit 3% for the first time since December 2018, a psychological milestone that could have major implications for other financial markets. It has surged the last two months as the bond market prepared for the Federal Reserve to start reducing its balance sheet, which ballooned to nearly $9 trillion as the central bank bought bonds during the pandemic. The Fed, at the close on Wednesday of its two-day policy meeting, is expected to announce a hike in the fed funds target rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%-1.00%, as well as revealing its balance sheet plan.

  • Pimco Warns Bonds Are Facing Headwinds From Inflation, Central Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets will continue to face pressure from inflation and tighter monetary policy from the world’s central banks, making stocks a better bet during this stage of the economic cycle, Pacific Investment Management Co. said in its May asset-allocation outlook.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: J

  • To Succeed, ESG Practices Must Take a ‘Management Approach’

    The report was done in partnership with Accenture, the Responsible Business Coalition, Fashion Makes Changes and WWD.

  • Tesla Delays Filing as Investors Await Word on Possible Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. needs more time to file a regular disclosure ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting, pushing back a potential detailing of plans for issuing new shares and a possible stock split.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockDip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Ukraine Latest: Pentagon Sees

  • Johnson Rules Out U.K. Windfall Tax After BP Posts Mega-Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockPrime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to rule out a windfall tax on energy companies after BP Plc promised to channel billions of pounds of its profits into U.