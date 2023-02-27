Galileo Mining fields best palladium, platinum to date at Callisto
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Galileo Mining Ltd
Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) managing director Brad Underwood chats with Proactive’s Elisha Newell after the company hit some of its best palladium and platinum grades to date at the Callisto discovery in WA. Galileo also completed some metallurgical holes and will now turn its attention to a step-out drilling campaign, planned some 200 metres from the latest results. Underwood says the opportunity at Callisto continues to grow and that the company looks forward to getting more holes in the ground.
