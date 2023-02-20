Galileo Mining says Callisto’s future is bright following maiden tests
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Galileo Mining Ltd
Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) managing director Brad Underwood sits down with Proactive’s Elisha Newell to recap the first-pass metallurgical test work results from the Callisto discovery in WA. Nine months of drilling have fed into the maiden program, which reveals the Callisto ore is amenable to traditional processing techniques. Galileo has $20 million in cash reserves to fund further drilling, which will deepen its understanding of what lies beneath the surface.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/galileo-mining-says-callistos-future-is-bright-following-maiden-tests-176006268