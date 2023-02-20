U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.13
    +0.79 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2050
    +0.0910 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,846.66
    +306.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.92
    +22.59 (+4.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,014.31
    +9.95 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Galileo Mining says Callisto’s future is bright following maiden tests

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Galileo Mining Ltd

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) managing director Brad Underwood sits down with Proactive’s Elisha Newell to recap the first-pass metallurgical test work results from the Callisto discovery in WA. Nine months of drilling have fed into the maiden program, which reveals the Callisto ore is amenable to traditional processing techniques. Galileo has $20 million in cash reserves to fund further drilling, which will deepen its understanding of what lies beneath the surface.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/galileo-mining-says-callistos-future-is-bright-following-maiden-tests-176006268

Recommended Stories