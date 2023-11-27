Galion-Crestline Area Chamber gearing up for annual Open House & Auction

CRESTLINE − It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is gearing up for the season. This year’s Holiday Open House & Auction will take place 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St.

Tickets are still available for purchase at galion-crestlinechamber.org and at chamber office, 138 Harding Way W., Galion. The cost to attend is $20 per person, or $150 to reserve a table for eight.

Raffle tickets are available online and at the office, also at a cost of $20 apiece, with winners drawn for a $1,000 first-prize, $750 second-prize, $500 third-prize and a $250 fourth-prize award. As in past years, the auction will again be hybrid, with items and bidding online and live at the event; the online auction starts Wednesday and ends Dec. 8.

More than 70 items have been donated to the auction, including multiple tool sets, several pieces of jewelry, Ohio State Reformatory tour tickets, a horseback riding lesson, venue rentals, a cast-iron fire pit, a Keurig, a copper kettle, a Heise pool pass, passes to sporting events, dinner for two every month for a year from Granny’s Kitchen and a faucet for a bathroom sink. There are gift baskets from businesses such as Phil’s Deli, Keller Auto Parts, Ole Dog’s Coffee Culture, RavensCloak Reiki & Treasures and Crossroads Original Designs.

Catering will be provided by Buehler’s and will include hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and the bar at the Hub will be open with special cocktails available. Holiday music will be performed live, and there will be raffles (including a 50/50 drawing), games, a wine pull, a spirits pull and a photo booth.

The event serves as GCACC’s largest non-dues income generator each year, allowing the chamber to keep dues at affordable rates, continue to advocate for the business community and pursue economic development opportunities for the area.

Event sponsors are: Avita Health System, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Cleaning By Carrie, Cochran & Associates, CoreCare Chiropractic, CSI Insurance, Dzugan Real Estate, Earthworm Construction, Firelands Federal Credit Union, First Federal Bank of Ohio, Galion Elks Lodge, Guy’s Insurance, Mizick Miller, Oakstone Landscape, Park National Bank, Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Signature HealthCare and Snyder Funeral Home.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Galion-Crestline Area Chamber to host Holiday Open House & Auction