Galliford Try Holdings (LON:GFRD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.075

The board of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.075 on the 8th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.5%.

Galliford Try Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Galliford Try Holdings' profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

EPS is set to grow by 172.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 79% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.33 total annually to £0.105. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 68% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Galliford Try Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 40% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Galliford Try Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Galliford Try Holdings will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Galliford Try Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Galliford Try Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is Galliford Try Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

