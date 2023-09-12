Is Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Potentially Undervalued?

While Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£2.10 and falling to the lows of UK£1.83. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Galliford Try Holdings' current trading price of UK£1.99 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Galliford Try Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Galliford Try Holdings Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Galliford Try Holdings’s ratio of 14.69x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 9.76x, which means if you buy Galliford Try Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Galliford Try Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Galliford Try Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Galliford Try Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Galliford Try Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 87%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GFRD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GFRD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GFRD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for GFRD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Galliford Try Holdings you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Galliford Try Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

