Galliott Capital Advisors Names Robert Mourad as Chief Portfolio Strategist

·3 min read

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth advisory firm, today announced that investment industry veteran Robert Mourad has joined the firm in the new executive role of Chief Portfolio Strategist. Mr. Mourad will also serve as Executive Director of Products & Services, responsible for working directly with the firm's clients on portfolio construction and partnering with Galliott's advisors on growing their business.

Galliott Capital Advisors
Galliott Capital Advisors

Galliott, founded in 2020 by award-winning wealth advisor Antoine Souma, focuses on the financial and investment needs of international clients, primarily in Europe, Mexico, and the Middle East. The hiring of Mr. Mourad is part of a strategic plan to grow the firm's assets under management significantly during the next several years. Attracting additional entrepreneurial advisors who seek the benefits of working in a collaborative, independent environment that can offer the services of an in-house portfolio strategist will further Galliott's growth plans.

"Having known Robert Mourad for more than 20 years, I knew that he would be the ideal addition to our growing team, bringing his skills, insights and experience to enhance Galliott's investment offerings," said Mr. Souma, Galliott's Managing Partner. ''His knowledge of the industry, the markets, and the full array of products Galliott can deliver as an independent firm will prove a tremendous asset to our clients and advisors alike."

Mr. Mourad joined Galliott from UBS Financial Services after a 26+ year career, during which he held several roles in investment advisory, portfolio strategy, and wealth planning, culminating in his role as Advisory Sales Consultant for UBS' Southwest Region. He holds multiple industry designations, including: CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®); Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®); Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®); Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®); and Chartered Sustainable, Responsible, Impact Investments Counselor (CSRIC®). Mr. Mourad earned his MBA at Pepperdine University and his BS in Business Administration Finance at California State University Long Beach.

"I'm excited to have joined Galliott and to work alongside Antoine and his team to capitalize on the opportunity to deliver more effective, customized investment solutions to our clients," said Mr. Mourad. "Our international clients have particular needs that are often underserved by larger financial services firms. They require not only more skilled and specialized advisors, but also a broader range of investment vehicles to accommodate their portfolio objectives. As an independent firm working in a true open architecture, Galliott can deliver best-in-class products, services and analytics from our growing list of resource partners."

About Galliott Capital Advisors
Galliott Capital Advisors is an independent wealth advisory firm, providing family office solutions to sophisticated entrepreneurs and their families with comprehensive stewardship of all their financial affairs. A globally oriented practice, with international clients primarily in Europe, Mexico, and the Middle East, Galliott understands the cultural sensibilities of cosmopolitan clients, having managed their complex, multigenerational financial needs for more than 20 years. The Galliott team offers a private banking level of personalized service, integrity, a tireless work ethic, and above all, discretion. To learn more about the firm, visit www.galliott.com.

The Firm's financial Advisors are also registered representatives of Insigneo Securities, LLC, an unaffiliated broker dealer, www.insigneo.com

Media Contact:
Lauren Colonna
lcolonna@oviscreative.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galliott-capital-advisors-names-robert-mourad-as-chief-portfolio-strategist-301532657.html

SOURCE Galliott Capital Advisors

