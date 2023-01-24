Gallium arsenide components market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gallium arsenide components market size is estimated to grow by USD 3266.55 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 79%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gallium Arsenide Components Market 2023-2027

Gallium arsenide components market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Gallium arsenide components market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Gallium arsenide components market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the type (LEC grown GaAs and VGF grown GaAs), application (mobile devices, wireless communication, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the LEC Grown GaAs segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high usage of semi-insulating GaAs single crystals in the semiconductor industry. Also, growing developments in wireless communication, satellite technology, and other wireless networks are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gallium arsenide components market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gallium arsenide components market.

Story continues

APAC will account for 79% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the high demand for gallium arsenide components from communication device manufacturers. Also, the increasing demand for various consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops is driving the growth of the gallium arsenide components market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

Gallium arsenide components market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets.

The increasing availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets such as China and India and the growing penetration of the internet have led to a growth in the shipment of smartphones worldwide.

For instance, the shipment of smartphones reached more than 1.3 billion units in 2021 compared with 1.2 billion in 2020.

The global rise in the adoption of smartphones and tablets is increasing the demand for gallium arsenide components, especially GaAs power amplifiers, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of high-powered electronic devices is one of the major trends in the market.

Electronic device manufacturers are replacing silicon-based wafers with gallium arsenide (GaAs) components.

Integration of GaAs components delivers high speed, accuracy, and reliability, which are essential in high-powered devices.

GaAs components are energy-efficient and are small enough to fit into compact devices. Also, they offer a reduction in cost in the long run and substantial improvement in device characteristics that allow the addition of new performance capabilities to the device, enabling vendors to introduce better offerings in the market.

With the growing adoption of high-powered electronic devices, the demand for GaAs components will increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The availability of alternative devices is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Over recent years, GaN, SiGe, LDMOS, and CMOS devices have emerged as alternatives to GaAs devices. These are widely used in a wide range of applications in the electronics industry.

For instance, CMOS power amplifiers are being used in entry-level phones and are expected to be used in smartphones as well.

Thus, many end-user applications served by GaAs components are now being targeted by these alternative technologies, which could reduce the demand for GaAs components during the forecast period.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this gallium arsenide components market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gallium arsenide components market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gallium arsenide components market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gallium arsenide components market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gallium arsenide components market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The compound semiconductor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15,951.15 million. The increasing demand for enhanced power density is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as manufacturing complexities of compound semiconductors may impede the market growth.

The GaN RF devices market size is expected to increase by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.3%. The increasing use in broadcasting applications is notably driving the GaN RF devices market growth, although factors such as the high cost of raw materials and the production process may impede the market growth.

Gallium Arsenide Components Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3266.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key countries US, South Korea, China, India, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., CMK Ltd., DOWA Electronics Materials Co Ltd, Edmund Optics Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, Furukawa Denshi Co. Ltd., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, II-VI Inc., Logitech Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Reade International Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Umicore NV, and Western Minmetals SC Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gallium arsenide components market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 LEC grown GaAs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 VGF grown GaAs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Wireless communication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Analog Devices Inc.

12.4 AXT Inc.

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

12.6 DOWA Electronics Materials Co Ltd

12.7 Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

12.8 Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV

12.9 II-VI Inc.

12.10 Logitech Ltd.

12.11 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

12.12 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.13 NXP Semiconductors NV

12.14 Qorvo Inc.

12.15 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

12.16 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

12.17 Umicore NV

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Europe Sandwiches Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gallium-arsenide-components-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301727947.html

SOURCE Technavio