Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Size Worth 2.73 Million Tons| Increasing adoption of Smartphones to Accelerate the market growth | Technavio

·3 min read

The gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers market size is set to grow by 2.73 million tons between 2021 and 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.30% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 Discover Semiconductor Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive GaAs Wafer Market Analytical Insights!

/PRNewswire/ -- The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) wafers market is driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones. In addition, the surging need for increased bandwidth will further drive the market positively during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Gallium Arsenide Wafers Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The GaAs wafers market size is calculated based on Type (SC GaAs and SI GaAs), Application (Mobile devices, Wireless communication, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This GaAs wafers market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers market covers the following areas:

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Sizing
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Forecast
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.

  • AXT Inc.

  • Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

  • GCS Holdings Inc.

  • IntelliEPI Inc.

  • IQE Plc

  • OMMIC SAS

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • WIN Semiconductors Corp.

  • Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.30%

Market growth 2021-2025

2.73 million t

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing region's market contribution

APAC at 67%

Key consumer countries

Taiwan, China, US, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., AXT Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, GCS Holdings Inc., IntelliEPI Inc., IQE Plc, OMMIC SAS, Qorvo Inc., WIN Semiconductors Corp., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market Segmentation by Type

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/gallium-arsenide-wafers-market-industry-analysis

