Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Size Worth 2.73 Million Tons| Increasing adoption of Smartphones to Accelerate the market growth | Technavio
The gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers market size is set to grow by 2.73 million tons between 2021 and 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.30% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 Discover Semiconductor Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
/PRNewswire/ -- The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) wafers market is driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones. In addition, the surging need for increased bandwidth will further drive the market positively during the forecast period.
The GaAs wafers market size is calculated based on Type (SC GaAs and SI GaAs), Application (Mobile devices, Wireless communication, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This GaAs wafers market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers market covers the following areas:
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Sizing
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Forecast
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.
AXT Inc.
Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH
GCS Holdings Inc.
IntelliEPI Inc.
IQE Plc
OMMIC SAS
Qorvo Inc.
WIN Semiconductors Corp.
Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.30%
Market growth 2021-2025
2.73 million t
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.97
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing region's market contribution
APAC at 67%
Key consumer countries
Taiwan, China, US, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., AXT Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, GCS Holdings Inc., IntelliEPI Inc., IQE Plc, OMMIC SAS, Qorvo Inc., WIN Semiconductors Corp., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
