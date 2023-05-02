Gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market size to grow by USD 5,257.11 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by an increase in demand for GAN semiconductor devices - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market size is set to grow by USD 5,257.11 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027

The increase in demand for GaN semiconductor devices; the rise in adoption of GaN RF semiconductor devices for military, automotive, and aerospace applications; and the continuous emergence of technologies in GaN ecosystem will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high material and fabrication costs associated with GaN semiconductor devices are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

By product, the market growth in the opto semiconductors segment will be significant over the forecast period.



What are the major trends in the market?

The increase in the adoption of GaN in 5G infrastructure developments is identified as a key trend in the market.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.



Who are the top players in the market?

Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexgen Power Systems Inc., Nichia Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., Qorvo Inc., Transphorm Inc., and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. are the top players in the market.



What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increase in demand for GAN semiconductor devices. However, high material and fabrication costs associated with GaN semiconductor devices will challenge the growth of the market.



How big is the APAC market?

APAC will account for 64% of the market growth during the forecast period.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

The market growth in the opto semiconductors segment will be significant over the forecast period. Opto semiconductors are widely used in various applications, such as solid-state lighting, displays, solar cells, and optical communication systems. GaN-based opto semiconductors have a high band gap, which allows them to offer superior performance compared to traditional materials such as silicon and gallium arsenide. These semiconductors are also used in LED lights, as they have lower power consumption and longer lifetimes and do not contain hazardous materials such as mercury. Many such benefits are increasing the use of opto semiconductors across end-user applications, which is driving the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 64% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rise in industrialization, technological advancements, and the growing demand for power-efficient devices. The region is home to several consumer electronics manufacturers, which makes it a lucrative market for GaN semiconductor devices. In addition, increased investments in renewable energy, expansion of data centers and telecom infrastructure, and the rising popularity of cloud computing and the IoT will foster the growth of the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market in APAC during the forecast period.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market report covers the following areas:

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is fragmented. The market is dominated by several global and regional vendors. The market has significant potential for growth because of the increase in applications in devices across several sectors. Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and the changing dynamics of the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors. With the rising competition, the market will witness consolidation in the upcoming years. One of the main competitive factors among vendors in the market is cost-effective production, due to which vendors with better economies of scale have the edge over competitors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers high gallium nitride GaN called high electron mobility transistor HEMT power amplifier.

Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers high gallium nitride GaN called MOSFET through its subsidiary called GaN Systems.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - The company offers GAN semiconductor devices in collaboration with STMicroelectronics company for 5G and 6G infrastructure.

Nexgen Power Systems Inc. - The company offers high gallium nitride GaN semiconductor devices called NexGen Vertical GaN semiconductor technology.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nichia Corp.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

OSRAM GmbH

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Wolfspeed Inc.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027: Driver

The market is driven by the increase in demand for GAN semiconductor devices. The use of GaN as a semiconductor is increasing in the electronics industry due to its superior properties. It has replaced traditional materials such as silicon and gallium arsenide in various applications, which include power electronics and radio frequency (RF) components. The use of GaN semiconductors ensures high-speed data transfer and high-frequency RF communication. Also, GaN-based power electronics exhibit higher efficiency, smaller size, and reduced heat dissipation compared to traditional power electronics made of silicon. Such benefits have increased the use of GaN semiconductor devices in electric vehicles (EVs), solar inverters, and data centers. The rapid growth in the adoption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices is also increasing the demand for GaN semiconductor devices. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027: Challenge

The high material and fabrication costs associated with GaN semiconductor devices will challenge the growth of the market. Gallium and Nitrogen are the primary raw materials used in the production of GaN. The availability of these raw materials is scarce, which increases the cost of production. In addition, the production process for GaN is complex and requires specialized equipment, which further increases the overall manufacturing cost. Such challenges reduce the growth potential of the market.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market vendors

Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,257.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexgen Power Systems Inc., Nichia Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wolfspeed Inc., Qorvo Inc., Transphorm Inc., and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

