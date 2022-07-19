U.S. markets closed

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market to get driven by Opto-semiconductor-based Devices, states Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Is Expected To Show Its Inclination towards High-Performance RF Components

Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has expressed that the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices market would be valued at US$ 1.23 Bn in 2022 and go for a substantial CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR mentions that with advantages offered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor devices over various silicon devices, the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor devices market is bound to stand tall in the near future. The benefits of GaN include lower costs, better operating speed, and higher efficiency.

For Critical Insights on Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7137

The opto-semiconductors segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022. Accounting for more than 35% share of the global revenue during the forecast period. This can be largely attributed to the application of opto-semiconductors in devices such as LEDs, solar cells, photodiodes, lasers, and optoelectronics.

The automotive sector is increasingly utilizing opto-semiconductors in automotive lights, indoor and outdoor lighting, and pulse-powered laser. This is subsequently propelling the adoption of opto-semiconductors in the automotive and consumer electronics industries. Furthermore, opto-semiconductors are being widely used in applications such as Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and pulsed laser, which bodes well for the growth of the segment.

What Drives Demand for gallium nitride semiconductor devices in Asia Pacific Countries?

Increased Requirement of high-performance RF Components

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period, flourishing at a CAGR of 19%, owing to the rapid technological advancements that are leading to the increased demand for efficient and high-performance RF components.

This is a key factor boosting the growth of the regional market. The growing defense budget in countries such as China, India, and South Korea has resulted in the increased demand for robust communication devices, which is expected to drive the demand for GaN-based RF devices.

The significant increase in the adoption of wireless electronic devices and the proliferation of telecommunication infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region are further driving the market.

To learn more about Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7137

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Transaction Management Industry Survey

  • By Product

    • GaN Radio Frequency Devices

    • Gallium Nitride Opto-semiconductor Devices

    • Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Devices

  • By Component

    • Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Transistor

    • Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Diode

    • Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Rectifier

    • Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Power IC

    • Other Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Components

  • By Wafer Size

    • 2-inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices

    • 4-inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices

    • 6-inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices

    • 8-inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices

Competitive Landscape

The key participants are into tabling innovative products backed by strategic mergers & acquisitions in the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market.

•      Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, in February 2021, did launch EPC9157. It implies integration of Renesas ISL 81806 with EPC2218 eGaN for achieving efficiency of more than 90%. Apart from increased efficiency, the design is simple and analogous to FETs consisting of silicon.

Get Customization on Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7137

Key players in the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market

  • Cree Inc.

  • Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

  • FUJITSU

  • GaN Systems

  • NexgenPowerSystems

  • NXP Semiconductor

  • Qorvo Inc.

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • Toshiba Corporation

Key Takeaways from Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Study

  • The global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices market is bound to reach US$ 11.99 Bn by the year 2032.

  • The global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor devices market registered a valuation of US$ 1 Bn in the year 2021.

  • The US accounts for 30% of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor devices market.

  • Opto-semiconductor-based devices are expected to help the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market stand in a good stead in the forecast period.

  • Demand for 4-inch GaN semiconductor devices is expected to escalate in the upcoming period.

About the Industrial Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Industrial Goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Basalt Fiber Market- The global basalt fiber market is estimated at USD 106 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 339 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Mining Pumps Market- The global mining pumps market is estimated at USD 2,375 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,780 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032. The global mining pumps market accounts for ~5% of the global industrial pumps market in 2022.

Reciprocating Pumps Market- The global reciprocating pumps market is estimated at USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Air Conditioning System Market- The global air conditioning system market is estimated at USD 123 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 198 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032. The global air conditioning system market accounts for ~58% of the global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) market in 2022.

Aircraft Towbars Market- The global aircraft towbar market is estimated at USD 9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 12 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.

Power Generation Pumps Market- The global power generation pumps market is estimated at USD 865 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,857 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2032.

Belt Loaders Market- The global belt loaders market is estimated at USD 1,125 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,635 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.

Dredging Market- The global dredging market is estimated at USD 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Cryogenic Submerged Motor Pumps Market- The global cryogenic submerged motor pumps market is expected to accumulate a market revenue of US$ 1,762.4 Mn in 2022, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% by garnering a market value of US$ 2,476.8 Mn in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rotary Pumps Market- The global rotary pumps market is estimated at USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


