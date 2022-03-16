Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Sales in Information & Communication Technology (ICT) Sector to Increase by 20%, Fact.MR Report

Penetration of 5G Multi-Chip Modules to Push Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Past US$ 11.99 Bn by 2032

In the latest market report, Fact.MR explicates the key factors propelling the growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market. It also comprehensively explains the key trends and opportunities & challenges through the leading segments including product, component, wafer size, end-use, and regions.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The overall sales of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices are estimated to reach US$ 1.23 Bn in 2022. The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 11.99 Bn, registering staggering growth at 23% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2032).

FactMR Logo

Growing demand for lower costs, higher energy efficiency, and faster device speed in industrial and power industry is projected to create prolific opportunities for gallium nitride semiconductor devices over the silicon devices.

Apart from this, gallium nitride is extensively used for reducing vehicle charging time, cost-effectiveness, and to boost driving range in electric vehicles. This is likely to boost the sales in automotive industry.

Increasing venture capital funding for the development and advancements of GaN technology across the automotive, consumer, industrial, and enterprise markets is another factor bolstering the sales in the market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7137

For instance, Cambridge GaN Devices, a fabless semiconductor company, raised US$ 9.5 million in February 2021 in a Series A round. A slew of such initiatives is anticipated to aid the growth in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market.

In addition to this, growing adoption of 5G multi-chip modules by various semiconductor companies for energy-efficient mobile networks is likely to drive the market in the coming years.

Story continues

Demand for gallium nitride semiconductor devices in servo drives for robotics and motion control will further create growth prospects for the market.

Also, increased funding provided by the government bodies, defense, and aerospace industry in research & development (R&D) activities conducted in semiconductor companies is expected to spur the sales in the market.

Report Attributes Details Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 1.23 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 11.99 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 23%

Key Takeaways:

Based on end-use, the information & communication technology (ICT) segment is expected to account for 20% of overall share in 2021.

In terms of wafer size, 4-inch wafers segment is expected to hold 35% of the overall market share.

By component, the transistor is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing adoption of 4G technology-enabled devices and GaN-based power transistors in the telecommunication sector.

Based on product type, the opto-semiconductors segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022, accounting for more than 35% of market share.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 19%.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing usage of wireless electronic devices coupled with the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure is driving the growth in the market.

Growing demand for high-performance RF components will further spur the sales of gallium nitride semiconductor devices.

High demand for gallium nitride semiconductor devices in the IoT-enabled products for low power consumption and high-efficiency will propel the sales.

Restraints:

Growing popularity of silicon carbide (SiC) as an alternative source for high-voltage semiconductor applications is projected to hamper the growth of the market.

High maintenance cost of the gallium nitride components might hinder the sales of gallium nitride semiconductor devices.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7137

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market are strengthening their global footprints by focusing capacity enhancements to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

February 2021: Efficient Power Conversion Corporation introduced "EPC9157," which is a combination of Renesas ISL 81806 and EPC2218 eGAN. The high performance of GaN was used by Renesas ISL 81806 to enable high-power solutions and lower bill of material (BOM) cost, which is similar to silicon-built FETs.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Toshiba Corporation

FUJITSU

Cree Inc.

NexgenPowerSystems

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

GaN Systems

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductor

Qorvo Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis on the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market providing unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This survey also reveals the growth of technology in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Gallium Nitride Opto-semiconductor Devices

Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Devices

By Component

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Transistor

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Diode

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Rectifier

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Power IC

Other Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Components

By Wafer Size

2-inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices

4-inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices

6-inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices

8-inch Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices

By End Use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Healthcare

Industrial & Power

Information & Communication Technology

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

To Remain 'Ahead' of Your Competitors, Buy the Report Now!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7137

Key Questions Covered in the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Report

At what rate will the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market grow until 2032?

What is the expected market size of global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market in 2022?

Which region is expected to account for maximum share in the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market?

What is the anticipated market valuation of the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market during 2022-2032?

Who are the prominent players in the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Terahertz Spectroscopic System Market Trends: The overall sales of terahertz spectroscopic system market are estimated to increase due to the rising investment in the pharmaceutical and semi-conductor industries. Furthermore, growing demand for electronic devices is likely to drive the market in the next few years.

Germanium Semiconductor Market Forecast: Rising number of benefits such as cost-effectiveness and consistency offered by germanium semiconductor is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the market. Besides this, the growing need for aesthetics with a superior quality shield in a single package will further propel the sales.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Growth: The semiconductor etch equipment manufacturers are likely to witness surge in demand due to the requirement of standardized processing conditions for the development of diversified products and equipment. Apart from this, the growing demand for electronic devices and next generation high-precision semiconductor etch equipment incorporated the active process control system is projected to contribute to the growth of the market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gallium-nitride-semiconductor-devices-sales-in-information--communication-technology-ict-sector-to-increase-by-20-factmr-report-301503315.html

SOURCE Fact.MR