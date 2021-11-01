U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,600.45
    -4.93 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,839.16
    +19.60 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,521.13
    +22.74 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,332.31
    +35.12 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.57
    +1.00 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +11.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0340 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1700
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,778.81
    +1,183.25 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.76
    +46.25 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.29
    +46.72 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Galmed Announces Positive Results from First 16 Patients in Open-Label Part of ARMOR Study

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

-- Treatment with Aramchol 300mg BID reduced fibrosis progression measured by histology in 15 out of the 16 patients completed as of data cutoff --

-- 50% of the 16 patients showed fibrosis improvement by ≥1 stage, seen as early as 24 weeks --

--Data demonstrates that treatment with Aramchol 300mg BID resulted in clinically significant greater histological improvement than observed previously with Aramchol 600mg QD --

-- Data add to body of evidence from prior studies demonstrating the benefit of Aramchol for patients with histologically confirmed NASH and fibrosis and provides clinical support for the hypothesis that a higher daily dose will result in improved clinical benefit --

-- Data will be presented at a late-breaking poster presentation at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2021, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which will be held from November 12-15, 2021 --

Galmed's management team will host a conference call and webcast to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol including NASH Expert Insights on the ongoing Open-Label Part of the ARMOR study, and to discuss financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on November 8th @ 8.30am Eastern Time

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases announced today results from the first 16 patients in the Open-Label Part of the ARMOR Phase 3 study who underwent a scheduled post-baseline biopsy.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd logo
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd logo

End of treatment biopsies were performed for 8 patients at 24 weeks, 6 at 48 weeks and 2 at 72 weeks. Altogether treatment with Aramchol reduced fibrosis progression in 15 out of the 16 patients. 8 out of the 16 patients (50%) showed fibrosis improvement by ≥1 stage (4 of 8 after 24 weeks, 3 of 6 after 48 weeks and 1 of 2 after 72 weeks). In 3 patients (19%), fibrosis was reduced by 2 points. In 7 of 16 (44%) patients there was fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH. Aramchol continues to show good safety and tolerability.

A late-breaking poster presentation that includes this new data from Galmed's ARMOR Phase 3 Open-Label Part will be presented at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ 2021, the Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which will be held form November 12-15, 2021. The abstract covering this new data will also be featured in the December issue of the scientific journal Hepatology and is available on the website of the AASLD.

Prof. Scott Friedman MD, Dean for Therapeutic Discovery, Fishberg Professor of Medicine and Pharmacologic Sciences at Mount Sinai commented: "These most recent findings add to the growing evidence of likely efficacy of Aramchol in NASH. Combined with the previous results indicating a direct antifibrotic activity of this agent towards fibrogenic cells, these new data are cause for optimism as we await further Phase 3 results. "

Allen Baharaff, President and CEO of Galmed commented: "The data we present today provides initial clinical support for our hypothesis that higher Aramchol exposure results in improved clinical benefit and that a direct anti-fibrotic effect of Aramchol may be manifested as early as 24 weeks." Mr. Baharaff continued: "The findings are a direct outcome of the drug development optimization work we have carried since the completion of the Phase 2b ARREST study in our mission to de-risk our Phase 3 study and bring to the market a leading drug for NASH and fibrosis."

Conference Call & Webcast:

Monday November 8, 2021, 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 1-877-425-9470
Toll/International: 1-201-389-0878
Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247
Conference ID: 13724243
Webcast: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/47052/indexl.html

Replay Dial-In Numbers

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13724243
Replay Start: Monday November 8, 2021, 11:30 AM ET
Replay Expiry: Monday November 22, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study. We are also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide.

About ARMOR Study

ARMOR is a Phase 3 study comprised of two-parts, an open-label part and a randomized, double-controlled, placebo part, designed to evaluate the safety and efficiacy of Aramchol in approximately 200 sites in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.

The first part, an open-label study, is designed to evaluate treatment response kinetics, pharmacokinetics and safety of twice daily administration of Aramchol 300mg in approximately 150 subjects with NASH and liver fibrosis stage 1-3 (F1 capped at 30 subjects), subjects with NASH who may or may not be overweight, and subjects with NASH who may or may not have type 2 diabetes or be pre-diabetic. Patients are randomized (1:1:1) into three groups with post-baseline liver biopsy being performed at 24 weeks, 48 weeks, or 72 weeks, respectively. A second post-baseline liver biopsy will be conducted after one year for subjects whose post-baseline liver biopsy at week 24, 48 or 72 does not show at least one stage improvement in fibrosis. The open label part is being conducted at approximately 50 selected sites in the U.S., and around the world which have been less affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second part, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of twice daily administration of Aramchol 300 mg to support regulatory approval, with both a histology-based phase and a clinically-based phase. As currently designed, a total of 2000 subjects with NASH and liver fibrosis stage 2 and 3 who are overweight and are either pre-diabetic or have type 2 diabetes are expected to be randomized 2:1 to receive Aramchol 300mg BID or matching placebo. In the histology-based phase, we intend to treat 1000 subjects with Aramchol or matching placebo for 72 weeks until the second biopsy. The histology-based data is intended to serve as the basis for the submission of a Sub-part H marketing authorization application under regulatory provisions of accelerated/conditional approval. The primary histology-based endpoint is NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis or fibrosis improvement without NASH worsening. In the clinically-based phase, all subjects will continue with the same treatment assignment for up to seven years until study completion to confirm clinical efficacy. We may announce end-of-study at the time when a total of 380 subjects have experienced at least one pre-specified clinical event or at five years from last subject randomization, whichever comes first. The primary clinically-based endpoint is expected to be based on clinical events including all-cause mortality, histological progression to cirrhosis, MELD score >15, and hepatic decompensation events (e.g., hepatic encephalopathy, variceal bleeding, ascites).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Galmed's objectives, plans and strategies, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Galmed intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause Galmed's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the timing and cost of Galmed's pivotal Phase 3 ARMOR trial, or the ARMOR Study or any other pre-clinical or clinical trials; completion and receiving favorable results of the ARMOR Study for Aramchol or any other pre-clinical or clinical trial; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory action with respect to Aramchol or any other product candidate by the FDA or the EMA; the commercial launch and future sales of Aramchol or any other future products or product candidates; Galmed's ability to comply with all applicable post-market regulatory requirements for Aramchol or any other product candidate in the countries in which it seeks to market the product; Galmed's ability to achieve favorable pricing for Aramchol or any other product candidate; Galmed's expectations regarding the commercial market for NASH patients or any other indication; third-party payor reimbursement for Aramchol or any other product candidate; Galmed's estimates regarding anticipated capital requirements and Galmed's needs for additional financing; market adoption of Aramchol or any other product candidate by physicians and patients; the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercial launch of Aramchol or any other product candidate; the development and approval of the use of Aramchol or any other product candidate for additional indications or in combination therapy; and Galmed's expectations regarding licensing, acquisitions and strategic operations. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Galmed is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Galmed's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in other filings that Galmed has made and may make with the SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and reflect Galmed's current views with respect to future events, and Galmed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/595923/Galmed_Pharmaceuticals_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galmed-announces-positive-results-from-first-16-patients-in-open-label-part-of-armor-study-301412942.html

SOURCE Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna to Delay Request for Approval of Covid Vaccine in Children After FDA Asks for More Time

    The drugmaker said Sunday that the FDA has asked for more time to review the data on its Covid vaccine.

  • Novavax receives first emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization in Indonesia, the first such approval for the Gaithersburg biotech that has been taking its two-dose, protein-based vaccine through regulatory processes around the globe. "This is a landmark moment for Novavax and our partner, Serum Institute of India, and it is the first of many authorizations that Novavax expects in the coming weeks and months for our vaccine globally," Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement.

  • Novavax’s Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Its First Authorization—and More Could Come Soon

    The biotech company's vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in Indonesia and has been submitted for authorization in Canada and the EU.

  • Moderna Dives As FDA Delays Covid Vaccine In Teens To Investigate 'Rare' Side Effect

    Moderna stock toppled Monday after the FDA delayed authorizing its Covid vaccine in teens, citing the risk for myocarditis.

  • Moderna says FDA needs more time to review COVID vaccine in 12-to-17-year olds

    Moderna Inc. said it would delay filing a request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level in children ages 6 to 11, to give the regulator time to complete its review of an earlier submission for use in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age. The company announced the news in a Sunday release, in which it said the FDA had informed it that it needed more time to complete its assessment of the request for the 100 µg dose l

  • 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    Each for reasons of their own, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Omeros, and Novavax have had a very tough time this year.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • The CDC Meets Tuesday on Kids’ Covid Vaccines. What to Know.

    The meeting on Tuesday offers a final opportunity for regulators to limit access to the vaccine to high-risk children.

  • Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

    Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ

  • America's opioid crisis made worse by 'can of worms' opened during pandemic

    The overdose crisis in the U.S. is continuing to worsen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl were by far the main driver.

  • Health Habits You Should Never Do After Age 60, According to Doctors

    It starts slowly—you may start panting after climbing two floors, miss your regular bus, or you can't remind the name of that actor from Maid. In your mind, you may feel a decade or two younger than you actually are, but aging is eventually catching up with you. This is the last moment you need to start treating your health seriously and dropping bad health habits. The good news is that you can still make a difference—"it is never too late to take up a new health habit at any age. Small changes

  • Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

    Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure s

  • AstraZeneca To Offload Some Drug Rights To Covis Pharma For $270M

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) will transfer global rights for respiratory medicines Eklira and Duaklir to Covis Pharma Group for $270 million. Covis will also cover certain ongoing development costs related to the medicines. AstraZeneca expects the agreement to help sharpen its focus on priority medicines in its respiratory and immunology portfolio. Covis had previously acquired the rights to other respiratory medicines Alvesco, Omnaris, and Zetonna from AstraZeneca in 2018. Eklira and Duaklir,

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

    You think COVID is "over." Think again. Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says we're only in the "first quarter" of the pandemic. Speaking on The Chad Hartman Show, he revealed five life-saving pieces of advice about the next surge, Long COVID and vaccines for kids. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Cases ar

  • The FDA Is Investigating Reports of This Rare Moderna Side Effect

    Parents across the country celebrated on Oct. 29 when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. Kids are now one step closer to being vaccinated against COVID with Pfizer, and adolescents 12 to 15 have been getting Pfizer shots since May. The journey for Moderna, on the other hand, has been less straightforward. While the vaccine manufacturer applied for FDA authorization for children 12 to 17 in June, the agency has yet to app

  • ‘She’s Not Going To Make It,’ Says Woman About 68 Lb. Daughter

    Renee says her daughter, Danielle, was a bright, sociable, and beautiful child. However, Renee says her daughter felt from a young age that she was overweight. “I took my daughter to the pediatrician only to have this doctor say to Danielle, ‘Oh yes, you could lose 5 lbs. if you wanted,’ and Danielle said, ‘See Mom – even the doctor thinks I’m fat.’” Continuing, Renee claims, “Those few words set into motion a process that has led my daughter to her death bed.” Today, Renee says that Danielle, 34, is “extremely anorexic and bulimic,” weighing just 68 lbs. “She’s not going to make it,” says Renee in the video above. “We don’t have time.” And later, Danielle, who couldn’t travel to see Dr. Phil in person due to health concerns, speaks to him remotely from her home. What does she say about her illness? This episode, "68-Pound Anorexic Nutrition Counselor," airs Monday. Check your local listing for air times. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Fox News Host Neil Cavuto Tells Viewers 'Stop the Suffering' and Get Vaccinated

    Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto encouraged viewers to put their politics aside and get vaccinated to stop the spread of Covid and protect immunocompromised people.

  • Florida COVID update: 1,711 cases added to tally, hospital patients continue decreasing

    Florida reported 1,711 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Friday, according to Saturday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Pfizer booster jab reduces risk of Covid hospitalisation by 93pc

    Getting a Pfizer booster jab five months after a second dose reduces a person’s risk of hospitalisation with Covid by 93 per cent, according to new research in The Lancet.

  • FDA not ready to approve Moderna for ages 12-17

    Moderna said Sunday the FDA needs more time to assess the company's COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents ages 12 to 17. The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Moderna Friday it may take until January 2022 to complete the review, dealing a potential setback to the timing of an emergency use authorization for that age group.Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Reuters last week that based on conversations with the agency, he believed the vaccine would be authorized for 12 to 17-year-olds in the next few weeks.The U.S. biotech company said it was told the FDA needed to evaluate recent international studies on the risk of heart inflammation called myocarditis after vaccination, a rare side effect that has mainly affected young males.Moderna said it is conducting its own review of the new studies on the myocarditis risk in children as they become available.