Galmed Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic, fibrosis and inflammatory diseases today announced that the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications (the "Letter"), indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

Further, the Rules also provide the Company a compliance period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance. According to the Letter, the Company has from June 15, 2022, or until December 12, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company can regain compliance, if at any time during this 180 day period, the closing bid price of its ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, in which case the Company will be provided with a written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance after the initial 180-day period, the Company may then be eligible for an additional time if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

If the Company cannot demonstrate compliance by the end of the 180-day period, the Nasdaq's staff will notify the Company that its ordinary shares are subject to delisting.

The Letter has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing or the trading of its ordinary shares, and during the grace period, as may be extended, Galmed's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "GLMD".

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study. We are also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and recently initiated a first in human study.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Galmed's objectives, plans and strategies, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Galmed intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause Galmed's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the timing and cost of Galmed's pivotal Phase 3 ARMOR trial, or the ARMOR Study or any other pre-clinical or clinical trials; completion and receiving favorable results of the ARMOR Study for Aramchol or any other pre-clinical or clinical trial; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory action with respect to Aramchol or any other product candidate by the FDA or the EMA; the commercial launch and future sales of Aramchol or any other future products or product candidates; Galmed's ability to comply with all applicable post-market regulatory requirements for Aramchol or any other product candidate in the countries in which it seeks to market the product; Galmed's ability to achieve favorable pricing for Aramchol or any other product candidate; Galmed's expectations regarding the commercial market for NASH patients or any other indication; third-party payor reimbursement for Aramchol or any other product candidate; Galmed's estimates regarding anticipated capital requirements and Galmed's needs for additional financing; market adoption of Aramchol or any other product candidate by physicians and patients; the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercial launch of Aramchol or any other product candidate; the development and approval of the use of Aramchol or any other product candidate for additional indications or in combination therapy; Galmed's expectations regarding licensing, acquisitions and strategic operations; and the outcome of any evaluation of Galmed's strategic alternatives. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Galmed is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Galmed's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 2, 2022, and in other filings that Galmed has made and may make with the SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and reflect Galmed's current views with respect to future events, and Galmed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713483/Galmed_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galmed-pharmaceuticals-announces-receipt-of-nasdaq-minimum-bid-price-notification-301570364.html

SOURCE Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

