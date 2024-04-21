Galp Says Namibia’s Mopane May Be Important Commercial Oil Find
(Bloomberg) -- Portuguese oil company Galp Energia SGPS SA said a well test “potentially” indicates Mopane could be an important commercial find in Namibia.
Most Read from Bloomberg
TikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US Claims
Tesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD Software
The Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an Alternative
Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial Underway
“The flows achieved during the well test have reached the maximum allowed limits of 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, potentially positioning Mopane as an important commercial discovery,” Galp said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. “In the Mopane complex alone, and before drilling additional exploration and appraisal wells, hydrocarbon in-place estimates are 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent, or higher.”
Galp said on Sunday that it “successfully” completed the first phase of the Mopane exploration campaign with the conclusion of the Mopane-1X well testing operations. Galp said it plans to further explore, appraise and develop the wider Mopane complex.
Read more: Namibia Oil Finds Stack Up With Second Discovery by Galp
Lisbon-based Galp is the operator with 80% of the license area. National Petroleum Corp. of Namibia, or Namcor, and Custos each hold 10% stakes.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
What Really Happens When You Trade In an iPhone at the Apple Store
Rents Are the Fed’s ‘Biggest Stumbling Block’ in Taming US Inflation
Aging Copper Mines Are Turning Into Money Pits Despite Demand
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.