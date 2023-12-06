Galt city manager announces resignation

Dec. 6—GALT — Another top city official has announced their departure this week.

Galt City Manager Lorenzo Hines, Jr. submitted his resignation to the Galt City Council Tuesday morning. His last day will be Feb. 2, 2024, he said.

"I am very proud of the work of city staff and the Galt executive team in the accomplishment of the many goals and priorities set by the City Council over the last 3.5 years," he said.

Hired by the city in 2020, Hines came from the City of Pacifica to replace interim city manager Thomas Haglund.

Born In Washington, D.C., Hines has spent 27 years in local, county and state government, including roles as finance director in the communities of Edmonds, Wash., and Lynwood, Wash.

He also worked for King County in Washington as its chief finance officer, as well as the California Secretary of State as the chief of the management services division.

He was Pacifica's assistant city manager for four years before coming to Galt. During his tenure, Hines said the city was able to maintain quality city services through the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure its parks had an ongoing funding source through the passage of Measure Q, and begin improvements to C Street.

The city also implemented a successful weekend market program, completed the visionary plan for the Galt Market, and facilitated conversations regarding funding the completion of Walker Park and the potential revitalization of Old Galt.

Other highlights, Hines said, was connecting with residents through the city's Independence Day Celebration and Lighting of the Night events, as well as through increased outreach via the "Connect with Galt" newsletter, a redesigned city website, Hines' monthly "First Thursdays with the City Manager," and many public forums on a variety topics, he said.

Hines said he was "particularly proud" to support the Galt Police Department as it welcomed innovations such as body cameras, drone technology, flock technology and fleet upgrades.

"Especially close to my heart, we improved the city's financial standing and transparency," he said. "I am grateful to the prior and current city councils for giving me the opportunity to serve the residents of Galt."

Hines' announcement follows the resignation of former Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer earlier this year.

Schwabauer announced his resignation in August, and took a position with the North San Joaquin Water Conservation District in October. Andre Keys was named interim city manager shortly after Schwabauer's announcement.

"Mr. Hines was hired for his financial prowess and governmental experience," Galt Mayor Jay Vandenburg said. "When he came on board, the city was in need of financial repair. Mr. Hines, along with city staff and the city council put the city in excellent financial standing. If he feels it is time for him to go, I thank him for his service and wish him the best of luck."