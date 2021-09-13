Galvanized Steel Market to grow by 57.74 Mn Tons during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Who are the Key Players in Galvanized Steel Market?

The galvanized steel market size is expected to increase by 57.74 million tons, at a CAGR of about 3% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for galvanized steel in industrial applications and increase in demand from pre-engineered buildings, and the economic growth in China and India. However, volatility in raw material prices will hinder growth.

The economic growth in China and India will provide several growth opportunities for the market players. On the other hand, the increasing competition from substitutes will challenge the growth of vendors.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO, Tata Steel Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the galvanized steel market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into sheets and strips, structures, pipes and tubes, and others. The market growth in the sheets and strips segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sheets and strips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Structures - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pipes and tubes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ArcelorMittal SA

Baosteel Group Corp.

HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

JFE Holdings Inc.

JSW STEEL Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corp.

Nucor Corp.

POSCO

Tata Steel Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

