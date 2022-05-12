Galvanized Steel Market Worth USD 220880 mn by 2022-2028 : Major Manufacturers, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Revenue, Challenges, Opportunities

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Galvanized steel Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Galvanized steel. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Galvanized steel industry.

Galvanized Steel market size is estimated to be worth US$ 174560 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 220880 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the review period.

Galvanized steel is simply coated by zinc. Galvanizing is a very important production process used for steel protection against corrosion. Galvanized steel includes hot-dip galvanizing and electrical galvanizing, and hot-dip galvanizing is the most commonly used method. It is widely used in construction industry, automotive industry, and home appliances industry.



The Major Players in the Galvanized Steel Market Are:

ArcelorMittal

Baowu Group

ThyssenKrupp

Steel Dynamics

POSCO

Nippon Steel

Hesteel Group

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Ansteel Group

Maanshan Steel

Gerdau

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

United States Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

China Steel Corporation (CSC)

JSW Steel Ltd

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Valin Steel Group

Shagang Group

Nucor

Severstal

The report examines the Galvanized steel market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Galvanized steel Market types split into:

Hot-dip Galvanized Steel

Electrical Galvanized Steel

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Galvanized steel Market applications, includes:

Construction

Automotive

General Industry

Home Appliance

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

