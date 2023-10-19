Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) delivers shareholders splendid 36% CAGR over 3 years, surging 61% in the last week alone

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) share price has flown 153% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 74% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since the stock has added UK£21m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Because Gama Aviation made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Gama Aviation saw its revenue grow at 16% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 36% per year over three years. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Gama Aviation has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 59% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gama Aviation better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gama Aviation (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

