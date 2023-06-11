Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gama Aviation is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$8.8m ÷ (US$188m - US$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Gama Aviation has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Airlines industry average of 13%, it's not as good.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Gama Aviation's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Gama Aviation doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 27% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Gama Aviation's current liabilities are still rather high at 54% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Gama Aviation in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. But since the stock has dived 73% in the last five years, there could be other drivers that are influencing the business' outlook. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

If you'd like to know more about Gama Aviation, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

