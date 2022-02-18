U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GGAU) Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Gambier Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GGAU) ("Gambier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tor Bruland and Casey Forward have been appointed as directors of the Company.

Mr. Tor Bruland (M.Sc., P.Geo.) is a geologist with over 40 years experience in the mineral exploration industry and has extensive experience in corporate management of public companies. His work experience covers a variety of commodities within a wide range of geological environments, including mesothermal and epithermal gold, porphyry copper, copper-zinc-lead massive sulphide, iron, rare earth elements, lithium salars, alluvial gold and industrial minerals.

Mr. Casey Forward (CPA, CGA) has served in senior management positions for a number of public and private companies in his career. Casey has been a professional accountant since 1985 and has a great deal of experience in financial, accounting and audit matters, as well as regulatory filing requirements in Canada and the United States. Casey has been involved with several junior mining companies with projects in Canada, Mexico, and Colombia.

Gambier also announces the resignations of Michael Burns and Rafael Vaudrin as directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Burns and Mr. Vaudrin for their efforts and dedication to the Company and its objectives, and wish both of them the best in their future endeavours

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Michael E. Schuss
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Gambier Gold Corp.
Phone: (604) 241-2254
E-mail: info@gambier.gold
Website: www.gambier.gold

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects", and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements.

