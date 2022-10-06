U.S. markets closed

Gambit Rewards now available on Mypoints.com and Inboxdollars.com

Snipp Interactive Inc.
·4 min read

Growing partnership with Swagbuckswill make Gambit's Loyalty Gaming gift cards available on MyPoints and InboxDollars

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), announced that one of its major rewards partners, Prodege, LLC, which operates Swagbucks.com, will expand Gambit's unique free-to-play sports betting and iGaming gift cards ("Loyalty Gaming") to consumer rewards properties MyPoints and InboxDollars. Launched in 2008, Swagbucks is the web's most popular loyalty and consumer rewards program. Members receive gift cards for their everyday activities such as searching the web, playing games, taking surveys and shopping. Swagbucks and other Prodege rewards programs have paid over $2 billion in consumer rewards since inception.

Snipp Interactive Inc., Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture
Snipp Interactive Inc., Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

"Swagbucks was one of Gambit's earliest adopters and has grown into a very successful partnership for both companies," said Richard Pistilli, Founder & CEO of Gambit. Our gift cards have been a very popular rewards brand on Swagbucks, alongside larger household names such as Amazon, Paypal, and Apple. Gambit's unique ability to use Loyalty Gaming to drive two-way engagement on both platforms has also resulted in ~50% repeat user rates and over $10 million in Gambit gift card redemptions. The success of the relationship has also provided us with an opportunity to expand our reach onto two additional Prodege rewards programs. We are thrilled to extend and expand this cornerstone relationship," added Richard Pistilli.

"We are pleased to offer Gambit gift cards as a redemption option for members in two additional Prodege rewards programs - MyPoints, a points-based cash-back shopping platform, and InboxDollars, an online survey-focused rewards program. We look forward to continued success in our expanded relationship with Gambit," said Chuck Davis, CEO of Prodege.

In April 2022, Gambit announced a major strategic partnership with Bally's Corp. to further enhance its branding and gaming platform. Gambit is a regulator-approved customer network that offers a groundbreaking approach to both online gaming and loyalty programs. Gambit free-to-play gift cards, now available in 48 states, are offered as a point redemption option through participating loyalty sites. Gambit can convert brand rewards points into risk-free play for online gaming and sports betting.

Launched in 2019 as a solution for gamifying rewards programs, Gambit offers fans a new way to engage with the high-growth vertical of online gaming and sports betting. Users can play for actual cash winnings, cryptocurrencies, charitable contributions, and other prizes, without risking any real money. This system offers more choices for consumers and unlocks some of the US $100B of cumulative value that is trapped in unused loyalty points. All activity is centralized at gambitrewards.com, creating a single hub for Loyalty Gaming across the entire rewards landscape.

About Gambit Rewards:

Gambit is a consumer network that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting in America. Part of Snipp Interactive, Gambit's platform enables consumers to convert unused loyalty points from across rewards programs into digital play tokens, which can then be used to collect real cash rewards or other prizes from free-to-play games. For more information, visit www.gambitrewards.com

About Prodege:

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform that leverages its global audience of reward program members to power its business solutions. Bolstered in 2021 by a major investment by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, our innovative offerings will continue to enable leading brands and agencies to gather insights and market to their target audiences. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V:SPN; OTCPK:SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The Company is publicly listed on the TSX-V in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.
Jaisun Garcha
Chief Financial Officer
investors@snipp.com
1-888-99-SNIPP

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719370/Gambit-Rewards-now-available-on-Mypointscom-and-Inboxdollarscom

