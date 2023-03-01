U.S. markets closed

Gambling market is estimated to grow by USD 260.44 billion between 2022 and 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 530.40 bn from 2017 to 2021 - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 260.44 billion. 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gambling Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gambling Market 2023-2027

Key Vendor Offerings - 

  • 888 Holdings plc - The company offers Gambling games such as the XL retro series, Triple thread, and multiple modes of gaming with friends.

  • Bet365 Group Ltd. - The company offers gambling such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack and spin a win.

  • Betsson AB - The company offers gambling such as casino, poker, bingo and scratch cards.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Footwear market2023-2027: Scope

The gambling market report covers the following areas:

Footwear market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis 

The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. The market has been segmented by type, platform, and region.

  • Type

The market share growth by the lottery segment will be significant during the forecast period. A lottery is a type of gambling that offers certain prizes for the players. In this type of gambling, players have to draw numbers randomly to win prizes. It is one of the first forms of modern gambling and was introduced by the US government in Puerto Rico in 1934. The lottery market in North America and Europe is well developed, whereas the market is still in the nascent stage in APAC. Furthermore, our report provides a brief analysis of the historical and forecast market share and their segments along with the reasons for growth from 2017 to 2027. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of gambling activities, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the gambling industry.

  • Geography

During the forecast period, North America is expected to contribute 37% to the development of the global market. The demand for online gambling in the region is growing at a rapid pace because of the rise in the number of mobile application platforms. Previously, the adoption of online-based gambling games, such as online poker, online bingo, and online lottery, was limited because of the lack of availability of online platforms, such as web applications and mobile applications. The increasing use of websites and applications for online gambling and the rising penetration of smartphones has enabled vendors to launch online-based gambling games, which is expected to fuel the demand for online gambling in North America, fostering the further growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Platform Outlook

Market Dynamics - The increasing betting on e-sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the introduction of bitcoin-based gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the gambling market growth during the next few years. However, the security and credibility issues associated with online gambling might hamper the market growth.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Footwear market2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gambling market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the footwear market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gambling market vendors

Gambling Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 260.44 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.0

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global gambling market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Betting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 888 Holdings plc

  • 12.4 Bet365 Group Ltd.

  • 12.5 Betsson AB

  • 12.6 Caesars Entertainment Inc.

  • 12.7 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

  • 12.8 Entain Plc

  • 12.9 EquiLottery LLC

  • 12.10 Flutter Entertainment Plc

  • 12.11 Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH

  • 12.12 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

  • 12.13 Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.

  • 12.14 International Game Technology plc

  • 12.15 INTRALOT SA

  • 12.16 Kindred Group Plc

  • 12.17 Las Vegas Sands Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gambling-market-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-260-44-billion-between-2022-and-2027-historic-market-size-valued-at-usd-530-40-bn-from-2017-to-2021---technavio-301756687.html

SOURCE Technavio

