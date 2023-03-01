Gambling market is estimated to grow by USD 260.44 billion between 2022 and 2027; Historic market size valued at USD 530.40 bn from 2017 to 2021 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 260.44 billion. 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group are among some of the major market participants.
Key Vendor Offerings -
888 Holdings plc - The company offers Gambling games such as the XL retro series, Triple thread, and multiple modes of gaming with friends.
Bet365 Group Ltd. - The company offers gambling such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack and spin a win.
Betsson AB - The company offers gambling such as casino, poker, bingo and scratch cards.
To know about other major vendor offerings - Request Latest sample report
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Highlights on market size and Dynamics for Historic period (2017-2021) and Forecast period (2023-2027) - Request Latest sample report
Footwear market2023-2027: Scope
The gambling market report covers the following areas:
Footwear market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis
The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. The market has been segmented by type, platform, and region.
Type
The market share growth by the lottery segment will be significant during the forecast period. A lottery is a type of gambling that offers certain prizes for the players. In this type of gambling, players have to draw numbers randomly to win prizes. It is one of the first forms of modern gambling and was introduced by the US government in Puerto Rico in 1934. The lottery market in North America and Europe is well developed, whereas the market is still in the nascent stage in APAC. Furthermore, our report provides a brief analysis of the historical and forecast market share and their segments along with the reasons for growth from 2017 to 2027. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of gambling activities, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the gambling industry.
Geography
During the forecast period, North America is expected to contribute 37% to the development of the global market. The demand for online gambling in the region is growing at a rapid pace because of the rise in the number of mobile application platforms. Previously, the adoption of online-based gambling games, such as online poker, online bingo, and online lottery, was limited because of the lack of availability of online platforms, such as web applications and mobile applications. The increasing use of websites and applications for online gambling and the rising penetration of smartphones has enabled vendors to launch online-based gambling games, which is expected to fuel the demand for online gambling in North America, fostering the further growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Platform Outlook
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - Request Latest sample report
Market Dynamics - The increasing betting on e-sports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the introduction of bitcoin-based gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the gambling market growth during the next few years. However, the security and credibility issues associated with online gambling might hamper the market growth.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!
RELATED REPORTS
The online gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 150.5 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by device (desktop and mobile), product (lottery, betting, and casino), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The casinos and gambling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 90.22 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (offline and online), type (poker, blackjack, craps, lottery, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Footwear market2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist gambling market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the footwear market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gambling market vendors
Gambling Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 260.44 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
6.0
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, UK, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, SkyCity Entertainment Group, and The Betway Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global gambling market 2017 - 2021
4.2 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 By platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Betting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Platform
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Platform
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Platform
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 888 Holdings plc
12.4 Bet365 Group Ltd.
12.5 Betsson AB
12.6 Caesars Entertainment Inc.
12.7 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
12.8 Entain Plc
12.9 EquiLottery LLC
12.10 Flutter Entertainment Plc
12.11 Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH
12.12 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
12.13 Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.
12.14 International Game Technology plc
12.15 INTRALOT SA
12.16 Kindred Group Plc
12.17 Las Vegas Sands Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gambling-market-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-260-44-billion-between-2022-and-2027-historic-market-size-valued-at-usd-530-40-bn-from-2017-to-2021---technavio-301756687.html
SOURCE Technavio