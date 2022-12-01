Gambling market Size to grow by USD 260.44 billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global gambling market as a part of the leisure products market, the parent market. The leisure products market covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The global gambling market size is estimated to increase by USD 260.44 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gambling Market 2023-2027

Global gambling market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global gambling market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global gambling market is fragmented with the presence of several established vendors. The vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced technologies and new product launches. Vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations with end-users and distributors. The threat of rivalry is moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

888 Holdings plc: The company offers Gambling games such as XL retro series, Triple thread, and multiple mode of gaming with friends.

Bet365 Group Ltd.: The company offers gambling such as roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and spin a win.

Betsson AB: The company offers gambling such as casino, poker, bingo, and scratch cards.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.: The company offers gambling such as Casino royale in various cities.

Global gambling market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gambling market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gambling market.

North America held a 37% share of the global gambling market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising use adoption of smartphones, which is enabling vendors to launch online-based gambling games. The vendors operating in this region are also expanding their services through strategic partnerships and alliances as well as investments in new products and application platforms. Such factors are contributing to regional market growth.

Segment Overview

By type, the global gambling market is segmented into lottery, betting, and casino.

The market share growth of the lottery segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prize money for lottery games and the introduction of new terminal-based games, scratch-off games, and sports lotteries are driving the growth of the lottery segment. In addition, major vendors are introducing new lottery systems to expand their customer base, which is further contributing to the segment's growth.

Global gambling market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The increasing betting on e-sports is driving the growth of the market. The market for e-sports is growing at a rapid pace. This is because of the big prize money associated with them, which is attracting a large number of customers. Some examples of popular e-sports games include StarCraft 2 League of Legends, Hearthstone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Heroes of the Storm, and Defense of the Ancients 2. The increasing popularity of such games has attracted many casino service providers to explore opportunities in sports betting. Hence, during the forecast period, many players in the gambling industry are expected to shift their focus toward e-sports games and come up with new offerings to attract customers. All these factors will drive the growth of the global gambling market over the forecast period.



Key Trend - The introduction of bitcoin-based gambling is the key trend in the market. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin offer several advantages over regular currency such as secure international transactions, easy deposits and withdrawals, low fraud risks, and zero transaction fees. Such benefits are encouraging gambling platform operators to provide bitcoin transactions. For instance, Bitcasino.io, a subsidiary of mBet Solutions NV, offers gambling services such as bitcoin slots and table games and enables users to make transactions through bitcoins. The availability of such transactions is resulting in customer satisfaction and enhanced online gambling experience. This trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the global gambling market during the forecast period.



Major Challenge - The security and credibility issues associated with online gambling is the major challenge in the market. Many gambling websites do not offer complete transparency in cash payouts and do not have fair and responsible casino gaming standards. This is reducing the credibility of gambling operators and platform service providers, which, in turn, is discouraging new users to participate in gambling games. Also, online gambling operators need to devise a security framework that covers cryptographic techniques, software protection, and vulnerability scanning. Many such challenges are expected to hinder the growth potential of the global gambling market during the forecast period

What are the key data covered in this gambling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gambling market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gambling market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gambling market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gambling market vendors

Related Reports:

The gambling market size in UK is expected to increase by USD 2.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.25%. The growth of the online gambling market is notably driving the gambling market growth in UK, although factors such as increased exposure of children to online gambling may impede market growth.

The online gambling market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 2.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 12.47%. The easing of government regulations is notably driving the online gambling market growth in US, although factors such as the frequent changes in gambling laws may impede the market growth.

Gambling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 888 Holdings plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Crown Resorts Ltd., Entain Plc, EquiLottery LLC, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, and Kindred Group Plc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gambling market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Lottery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Betting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Platform

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 888 Holdings plc

12.4 Bet365 Group Ltd.

12.5 Betsson AB

12.6 Caesars Entertainment Inc.

12.7 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

12.8 Entain Plc

12.9 EquiLottery LLC

12.10 Flutter Entertainment Plc

12.11 Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH

12.12 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

12.13 Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.

12.14 International Game Technology plc

12.15 INTRALOT SA

12.16 Kindred Group Plc

12.17 Las Vegas Sands Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

