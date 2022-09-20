Gambling Market Size in the UK to Grow by USD 2.83 billion, Growth of the Online Gambling Market to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gambling Market in the UK Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the gambling market size in the UK between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.83 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growth of the online gambling market is driving the growth of the market. The UK dominates online platforms of gambling owing to limited restrictions. Hence, the continued growth of online gambling at the expense of conventional gambling operations will drive the gambling market in the UK during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The increased exposure of children to online gambling is challenging the growth of the market. Certain websites use cartoon characters to attract children and bet on games such as Jungle Book, Top Cat, Peter Pan, and Goldilocks. Hence, the government has restricted gambling ads that normalize betting among children. Moreover, there have been concerns about the presence of such ads during televised sports. Such factors may limit the market growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The gambling market in the UK is segmented by type (betting, lottery, and casino) and platform (offline and online). By platform, the offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The brick-and-mortar forms of casinos in the UK are revolutionizing their offerings to sustain in the market, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The gambling market in the UK is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of well-established online and offline vendors. The vendors compete on the basis of product portfolio, prize money, pricing, application availability, credibility, varieties, and payment options, along with increasing technological advances. They are also investing in planning, developing, designing, acquiring new players, and expanding existing facilities. During the forecast period, the competition among vendors is expected to intensify. In addition, technological advances in terms of VR and AI will intensify the competition further among vendors. Moreover, vendors must be aware of emerging games and trends, licensing procedures and policies, and advances in technologies that could influence service lines to sustain in the competitive market. The gambling market in the UK is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, with large vendors acquiring smaller online vendors.

Gambling Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.83 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution UK at 100% Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, Ballys Corp., Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Group Ltd., Betsson AB, Caesars Entertainment Inc., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Casino Del Sol, Delta Corp Ltd., Entain Plc, Evolution AB, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Kindred Group Plc, NetBet Enterprises Ltd., Rank Group Plc, Scientific Games Corp., Simba Games, Sky Betting and Gaming, and Station Casinos LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

