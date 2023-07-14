Gambling tycoon’s comeback bid at William Hill owner collapses over bribery scandal

Kenny Alexander hopes for a comeback to the top of the gambling industry - David Rose

A boardroom takeover of the owner of William Hill by the gambling tycoon “King Kenny” Alexander has been effectively blocked by watchdogs over his links to a bribery scandal.

The controversial former boss of FTSE 100 gambling operator Entain and his lieutenants were making an audacious comeback bid by seeking top positions at 888. They built a stake in the London-listed bookmaker and opened talks with its executive chairman, the former New Labour minister Lord Mendelsohn.

But in an unscheduled update to the stock market on Friday, 888 announced it had terminated discussions following a warning from the Gambling Commission. Regulators indicated that appointing Mr Alexander and his allies put its licences in jeopardy, owing to their links to a long-running bribery scandal at Entain.

The statement sent shares in 888, which owns William Hill’s 1,400 betting shops, plunging by more than 25pc on Friday afternoon.

The Gambling Commission pointed to the ongoing investigation into allegations of bribery and illegal gambling at Entain’s Turkish business between 2011 and 2017, when Mr Alexander and his allies were in charge.

Entain is currently finalising a deferred prosecution agreement - a form of plea bargain - with the Crown Prosecution Service, which it has said is likely to result in a “substantial financial penalty”, estimated at as much as £230m.

In a statement, 888 said it had been warned by the Gambling Commission that the investment by Mr Alexander’s company, FS Gaming, and a subsequent proposal to appoint him and his allies, Lee Feldman and Stephen Morana, to board positions had triggered an ongoing review of the company’s licence.

The company said: “As a result of the initiation of the licence review by the Gambling Commission, and in conjunction with publicly available information, and the board’s due diligence, the board concluded that the appointments proposed by FS Gaming have no reasonable prospect of being approved by the commission at this time.”

It said it had sought clarification from FS Gaming about the concerns “but the most basic assurances that addressed these concerns were not forthcoming.”

This meant that any attempt to install Mr Alexander and his allies in top roles was “likely to put the group’s licences to operate in the UK at immediate and significant risk”, with the commission empowered to strip operators of their licences if “relevant persons” linked to them are regarded “unsuitable”.

“Therefore, the board has unanimously concluded to terminate discussions,” the statement said.

Lord Mendelsohn added: “We will be fully cooperating with the Gambling Commission’s review.

“As a Board we devoted significant time to considering FS Gaming’s proposal. However, following in-depth regulatory due diligence including engaging closely with the commission, the board had no option but to terminate discussions as it simply could not put licences in our largest market at significant risk.”

Mr Alexander’s hopes for a comeback to the top of the gambling industry were confirmed last month when it was revealed that FS Gaming had built a 6.6pc stake in 888.

He had hoped to take over as 888’s chief executive, with fellow Entain veterans Mr Feldman and Mr Morana becoming chairman and finance chief respectively.

However, the prospect of Mr Alexander’s return had raised eyebrows among some rivals given the ongoing negotiations between prosecutors and Entain.

He stepped down as chief executive of Entain, previously known as GVC, in July 2020 after 13 years at the helm.

During that time, the straight-talking Scotsman transformed what was an Aim-quoted minnow into a blue chip titan with a stable of gambling brands including Ladbrokes, Coral, Bwin and Partypoker.

A year after leaving Entain, however, he was thrust into the spotlight after it emerged he had stolen a takeaway driver’s car from outside a kebab shop in Perth, Scotland, and taken it for a joyride after a marathon drinking session.

He later admitted to taking the car without permission during a hearing at the Perth Sheriff Court, to driving over the alcohol limit, and to driving without insurance. He was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for a year, but did not acquire a criminal record.

Entain has also been grappling with an investigation by HM Revenue & Customs into an alleged illegal gambling operation linked to the company’s Turkish operations between 2011 and 2017.

The inquiry is only now coming to a head, with bosses at Entain bracing for a “substantial financial penalty” under a deferred prosecution agreement currently being finalised with the Crown Prosecution Service. Analysts have estimated that it could be about £230m.

