U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,647.25
    +49.75 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,033.00
    +325.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,936.25
    +192.25 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.60
    +28.30 (+1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.09
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.10
    +22.20 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    +0.67 (+3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    +0.0056 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9240
    -0.0860 (-2.14%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0154 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6750
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,530.86
    +387.65 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.34
    -4.84 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,916.64
    +57.85 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

In-Game Advertising (IGA) Market Report 2022: Overall Growth & Resilience in Video Game Industry Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global In-Game Advertising Market

Global In-Game Advertising Market
Global In-Game Advertising Market

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Game Advertising (IGA): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Video games have now become a prevalent and profitable leisure activity. The rise of subscriptions in online gaming has opened up enormous revenue opportunities beyond the sale of game titles and equipment. The gaming industry turned out to be resilient to the global crisis and even demonstrated moderate growth. Games were surging in popularity as people in lockdown were exploring new ways to vent and connect with their peers. Video game usage has increased by 75% since the start of worldwide social distancing.

Across the globe, the rise of video games as a dominant form of recreation and socializing has boosted the demand for such interactive games. The popularity and growth of these games present significant and lucrative opportunities for advertisers to engage with interested consumers in relevant contexts. Due to the pandemic, almost all game genres have seen increased revenue from in-game advertising (IGA) in the last two years. The growth in this type of advertising is projected to increase further through 2027. Unfortunately, there is no universally applicable formula for maximizing IGA revenue. Still, it's no secret that in-game ads are on the rise.

IGA is one of the most rapidly expanding fields of marketing today. It helps brands to communicate with their target market, building familiarity with those who play these games. Advances in game graphics have led to the inclusion of in-game ads that look like a natural part of games. For instance, if an individual is playing a sports game, they might see billboards in the game promoting a product that looks like a miniature version of billboards in an actual stadium. Like all online ads, the objective of IGA is to increase brand recognition, promote a service or increase a product's sales.

This growth rate is the directly result of the adoption of digital transformation technologies worldwide, the popularity of mobile gaming and increasing strategic alliances among game developers and advertisers. Companies seek to use state-of-the-art technology to achieve their business goals more efficiently. In this report, the global market for IGA has been segmented based on type of advertising, device type, end user and region. Based on type of ad, the IGAmarket has been segmented into static ads, dynamic ads and advergaming.

Report Includes

  • A comprehensive overview of the global market for in-game advertising (IGA)

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for in-game advertising market, and corresponding market share analysis based on type of ads, device, end-user, and region

  • Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

  • Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the in-game advertising industry, and its vendor landscape

  • Latest information on the recent market developments, merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within global in-game advertising market

  • Market share analysis of the key market participants in global IGA market, their product portfolio, research priorities, and the company competitive landscape

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics and Trends

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Ad
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Static Ads
5.2.1 Regional Markets for Static Ads
5.3 Dynamic Ads
5.3.1 Types of Diga
5.3.2 Regional Markets for Dynamic Ads
5.4 Advergaming
5.4.1 Regional Markets for Advergaming

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pc/Laptop
6.2.1 Regional Markets for Pc/Laptop Devices
6.3 Smartphones/Tablets
6.3.1 Regional Markets for Smartphone/Tablet Devices

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gen X
7.2.1 Regional Markets for Gen X
7.3 Gen Y/Millennials
7.3.1 Regional Markets for Millennials
7.4 Gen Z
7.4.1 Regional Markets for Gen Z

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix: Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

  • Activision Blizzard Inc.

  • Adverty Ab

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

  • Bidstack Group plc

  • Dentsu Group Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Frameplay

  • Freakout Holdings Inc.

  • Gadsme

  • Inmobi

  • Ironsource Ltd.

  • Landvault

  • Meta Platforms Inc.

  • Nextplay Technologies Inc.

  • Overwolf Ltd.

  • Rapidfire Inc.

  • Sayollo Inc.

  • Viant Technology LLC

  • Vivendi Se

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qurdv3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Could Be Warren Buffett's Next Apple

    At 92 and 86 years of age, respectively, Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn are two of the greatest living investors  -- and both are still at it! In fact, these two seniors have been quite active this year, especially around oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). On the flip side, Warren Buffett has been buying Occidental shares hand over fist throughout the year, scooping up over 20% of the American oil driller.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Bear Market in US Stocks Still in Its Infancy Versus History

    (Bloomberg) -- History shows that the bear market in US stocks may be far from over.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe S&P 500 Index has fallen 25% in a little more than nine months since its January peak, a shallower and shorter drop than is typical of similar ins

  • Bank of America Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Solid Loan Growth

    "Our U.S. consumer clients remained resilient with strong, although slower growing, spending levels and still maintained elevated deposit amounts," said CEO Brian Moynihan.

  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) insiders sold US$4.6m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    Many Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the...

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump On U.K. News, But Still A Bear Market; Netflix, Tesla Earnings Ahead

    Futures jumped as the U.K. government reversed tax-cut plans further, but it's still a bear market. Netflix, Tesla earnings loom.

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    These ultra-reliable businesses could deliver quarterly payments that steadily grow throughout your retirement.

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.

  • Is International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) A High Quality Stock To Own?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index rem

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • Alibaba and Other China Stocks Jump as President Xi Reassures on Tech

    President Xi Jinping, in his opening speech at China's top political summit, made reassurances over ensuring the success of Chinese tech.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Archaea Energy stock soars 51% premarket on news of takeover by BP in $4.1 billion all-cash deal

    Archaea Energy Inc. said Monday it has entered an agreement to be acquired by BP PLC for about $4.1 billion in cash including about $800 million of debt. The cash consideration of about $26 per Archaea share is equal to a 38% premium over the stock's volume weighted average share price for the 30 days through Oct. 14. The news sent Archaea shares up 51% premarket. "Archaea will be integral to BP's existing bioenergy business, which has established key positions in the segment and is one of bp's

  • Bank of America Posts an Earnings Beat. It Can Thank Rising Rates.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Bank Of America Jumps On Earnings; Apple Called Top Pick

    Dow Jones futures rallied Monday, as Bank of America jumped on better-than-expected earnings results. Apple stock was named a top pick.