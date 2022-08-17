Game Applications Market Size is projected to reach USD 335 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global game applications market was valued at USD 108.76 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 335.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030). The Asia-Pacific region will display a significant growth rate, with China accounting for 32% of the market share of game engines and being considered one of the leading developers of game engines worldwide.

New York, United States, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A game engine is software used to generate and develop video games for personal computers, mobile phones, game consoles, and other devices. The automobile industry generates a substantial need for game engines used to develop UI and UX design. Gaming has numerous applications and is especially prevalent in academic and professional domains. The global gaming market is primarily driven by the changing demographics of gamers, the high installation costs of hardware and software, and the growing need for high-speed internet connection.





Rapid Acceleration of Digitization Drives the Global Market

Regarding ease of use, playing video games on a computer or a console is not as good of an option as using gaming apps. The procedure of constructing the game app is significantly streamlined due to the abundance of readily available materials. The social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, are also generating and marketing various distinctive gaming apps with high differentiation. Additionally, these platforms are engaging end consumers with games to boost their advertising strategies.





Rising Demand for Online Gaming through Social Networking Sites Creates Tremendous Opportunities

This could be related to the growing demand for operating systems that are highly safe and capable of multitasking as end-users become increasingly concerned about data security. Increases in the rate of access and the level of user interaction fuel market growth. Cloud storage, the optimal use of batteries, immaculate security, and validated professional advice are all elements that point to the market's substantial growth throughout the forecast period. Europe was responsible for a substantial amount of the overall revenue earned in 2021 because of the increased demand for gaming apps from users in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The rising popularity of mobile gaming applications and the availability of a wide variety of gaming options are the key drivers driving growth in the regional industry. The development of gaming applications is getting more accessible and less expensive, leading to the expansion of the business. Moreover, the market expansion would be bolstered by the rising demand for online games on social media platforms.

Story continues





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 335.14 Billion by 2030 CAGR 13.32% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Marketplace and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Tencent, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts Inc., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Bethesda Softworks LLC, Zynga, Epic Games Inc., NetEase Inc., Key Market Opportunities Increasing Demand for Online Gaming via Social Networking Sites to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Rapid Digitization to Augment Market Growth Prospect

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region will display a significant growth rate, with China accounting for 32% of the market share of game engines and being considered one of the leading developers of game engines worldwide. A sizable consumer market, the rising prevalence of mobile gaming, and the expanding appeal of electronic sports will contribute to the region's expansion. China is often considered to be the gaming capital of the globe. This is mainly attributable to the growing demand for entertainment and the increasing penetration of smartphones in this region.





Key Highlights

Based on the marketplace , the market is broken down into android, iOS, and other platforms. The android segment held the more significant market share and is anticipated to have a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

Top key players of the Game Applications Market

Tencent

Nintendo

Activision Blizzard

Ubisoft

Electronic Arts Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Bethesda Softworks LLC

Zynga

Epic Games Inc.

NetEase Inc.





Global Game Applications Market: Segmentation

By Marketplace

Google Play Store

Apple iOS Store

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Game Applications Market Definition Game Applications Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Game Applications Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Marketplace Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Google Play Store Market Size & Forecast Apple iOS Store Market Size & Forecast Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Market Size & Forecast Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Marketplace Canada By Marketplace Mexico By Marketplace Latin America By Marketplace Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Marketplace France By Marketplace By U.K. By Marketplace Italy By Marketplace Spain By Marketplace Rest of Europe By Marketplace Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Marketplace China By Marketplace Australia By Marketplace India By Marketplace South Korea By Marketplace Rest of Asia-Pacific By Marketplace Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Marketplace South Africa By Marketplace Kuwait By Marketplace Rest of Middle East & Africa By Marketplace Company Profile Tencent Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Nintendo Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Activision Blizzard Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In June 2022, Nintendo, Fight as Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and more in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

In June 2022, Nintendo, Experience classic Sonic the Hedgehog adventures in a new, expanded collection!

In June 2022, Activision Blizzard, Take Flight in the Dragon Isles when World of Warcraft Dragonflight Lands Later This Year—Pre-purchase Available Now.

In June 2022, Activision Blizzard, Hell on the Horizon: Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo® IV is Coming in 2023.





News Media

Game Engines—Dawn of New Gaming Opportunities





