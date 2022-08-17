Game Applications Market Size is projected to reach USD 335 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32%: Straits Research
The global game applications market was valued at USD 108.76 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 335.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030). The Asia-Pacific region will display a significant growth rate, with China accounting for 32% of the market share of game engines and being considered one of the leading developers of game engines worldwide.
New York, United States, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A game engine is software used to generate and develop video games for personal computers, mobile phones, game consoles, and other devices. The automobile industry generates a substantial need for game engines used to develop UI and UX design. Gaming has numerous applications and is especially prevalent in academic and professional domains. The global gaming market is primarily driven by the changing demographics of gamers, the high installation costs of hardware and software, and the growing need for high-speed internet connection.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/game-applications-market/request-sample
Rapid Acceleration of Digitization Drives the Global Market
Regarding ease of use, playing video games on a computer or a console is not as good of an option as using gaming apps. The procedure of constructing the game app is significantly streamlined due to the abundance of readily available materials. The social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, are also generating and marketing various distinctive gaming apps with high differentiation. Additionally, these platforms are engaging end consumers with games to boost their advertising strategies.
Rising Demand for Online Gaming through Social Networking Sites Creates Tremendous Opportunities
This could be related to the growing demand for operating systems that are highly safe and capable of multitasking as end-users become increasingly concerned about data security. Increases in the rate of access and the level of user interaction fuel market growth. Cloud storage, the optimal use of batteries, immaculate security, and validated professional advice are all elements that point to the market's substantial growth throughout the forecast period. Europe was responsible for a substantial amount of the overall revenue earned in 2021 because of the increased demand for gaming apps from users in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The rising popularity of mobile gaming applications and the availability of a wide variety of gaming options are the key drivers driving growth in the regional industry. The development of gaming applications is getting more accessible and less expensive, leading to the expansion of the business. Moreover, the market expansion would be bolstered by the rising demand for online games on social media platforms.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 335.14 Billion by 2030
CAGR
13.32% (2020-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Marketplace and Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Tencent, Nintendo, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts Inc., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Bethesda Softworks LLC, Zynga, Epic Games Inc., NetEase Inc.,
Key Market Opportunities
Increasing Demand for Online Gaming via Social Networking Sites to Boost Market Opportunities
Key Market Drivers
Rapid Digitization to Augment Market Growth Prospect
Buy Now Full Report https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/game-applications-market
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific region will display a significant growth rate, with China accounting for 32% of the market share of game engines and being considered one of the leading developers of game engines worldwide. A sizable consumer market, the rising prevalence of mobile gaming, and the expanding appeal of electronic sports will contribute to the region's expansion. China is often considered to be the gaming capital of the globe. This is mainly attributable to the growing demand for entertainment and the increasing penetration of smartphones in this region.
Key Highlights
The global game applications market size was valued at USD 108.76 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 335.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.32% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on the marketplace, the market is broken down into android, iOS, and other platforms. The android segment held the more significant market share and is anticipated to have a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region will display a significant growth rate, with China accounting for 32% of the market share of game engines and being considered one of the leading developers of game engines worldwide.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report https://straitsresearch.com/report/game-applications-market/request-sample
Top key players of the Game Applications Market
Tencent
Nintendo
Activision Blizzard
Ubisoft
Electronic Arts Inc.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
Bethesda Softworks LLC
Zynga
Epic Games Inc.
NetEase Inc.
Global Game Applications Market: Segmentation
By Marketplace
Google Play Store
Apple iOS Store
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Game Applications Market Definition
Game Applications Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Game Applications Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Marketplace Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Google Play Store
Market Size & Forecast
Apple iOS Store
Market Size & Forecast
Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Market Size & Forecast
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Marketplace
Canada
By Marketplace
Mexico
By Marketplace
Latin America
By Marketplace
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Marketplace
France
By Marketplace
By
U.K.
By Marketplace
Italy
By Marketplace
Spain
By Marketplace
Rest of Europe
By Marketplace
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Marketplace
China
By Marketplace
Australia
By Marketplace
India
By Marketplace
South Korea
By Marketplace
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Marketplace
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Marketplace
South Africa
By Marketplace
Kuwait
By Marketplace
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Marketplace
Company Profile
Tencent
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Nintendo
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Activision Blizzard
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure https://straitsresearch.com/report/game-applications-market/toc
Market News
In June 2022, Nintendo, Fight as Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and more in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.
In June 2022, Nintendo, Experience classic Sonic the Hedgehog adventures in a new, expanded collection!
In June 2022, Activision Blizzard, Take Flight in the Dragon Isles when World of Warcraft Dragonflight Lands Later This Year—Pre-purchase Available Now.
In June 2022, Activision Blizzard, Hell on the Horizon: Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo® IV is Coming in 2023.
News Media
Game Engines—Dawn of New Gaming Opportunities
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Online Smartphone and Tablet Games Market: Information by Operating System (Android, iOS), Game Type (Massive Multiplayer Online Games, Casual), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Video Game Market: Information by Device Outlook (Console, Mobile), Type Outlook (Online, Offline), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Ai In Media And Entertainment Market: Information by Solutions (Hardware/Equipment, Media & Entertainment Services), Application (Fake Story Detection), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Mobile Entertainment Market: Information by Services (Mobile Games, Mobile Music), Advertisement (Social Media Advertising, Online Video Advertising), and Region — Forecast till 2029
Games Engine Market: Information by Type (3D, 2.5D, 2D), Application (PC and Console Games, Mobile Games, TV Games) ), and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter