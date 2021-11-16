'Deathloop' and 'Ratchet & Clank' top the 2021 Game Awards nominees

The 2021 Game Awards nominees have been revealed, and it's safe to say there are a few clear frontrunners alongside the usual eclectic mix. Arkane's time-warping Deathloop and Sony's multi-dimensional Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart were two of the most frequently nominated titles, picking up five nods each that included Game of the Year, art, sound and acting categories.

Other multi-nominated titles included the co-op action platformer It Takes Two, the long-expected Psychonauts 2 and the just-released Forza Horizon 5. Metroid Dread and Resident Evil Village also reached the GOTY and action shortlists.

This was also a good year for games with accessibility and, in some cases, an important message. The empathy-driven Life is Strange: True Colors made both the "Games for Impact" and "Innovation in Accessibility" nominees, while blockbusters like Forza, Ratchet & Clank and Far Cry 6 are also in the running for the accessibility award. Creative games like the blink-based Before Your Eyes and the introspective No Longer Home are candidates for the Games for Impact award. Simply speaking, you don't need to look very far to find innovative titles in 2021.

The awards ceremony takes place December 9th. There are bound to be some upsets and "really?" picks (even the buggy Cyberpunk 2077 is up for some awards), but the picks so far appear to reflect the gaming zeitgeist in a year where originals and sequels vied for your attention.