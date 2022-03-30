U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

Game-Based Learning Market to hit US$ 50 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read
Major game-based learning market include Allen Communication Learning Services, Breakaway Ltd., Centrical, Cisco Systems Inc., Cognitive Toybox Inc., Duolingo, EI Design Pvt. Ltd., ELM Learning, Elucidat, Gamelearn, Filament Games, Gametize, G-cube.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The game-based learning market is expected to surpass USD 50 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The rising demand for courses that use compelling designs, illustrations, and infographics to increase the recall value of the content is boosting the industry statistics.

The game-based learning market is experiencing growth as content providers are focusing on creating branch dialog, interactive assessments, and complex storylines to engage learners with experiences that are visually appealing and intellectually stimulating. They combine content writing and visual design skills to bring video-based solutions that help engage and inspire an audience. Content providers offer high-quality interactive training and learning experiences through a full range of intuitive tools including polls, puzzles, and a ready-to-use image library. Content providers develop interactive storyboards, 2D & 3D animation, demonstrations, and character designs. This transforms content into immersive PDFs and videos to simplify complex topics for better understanding.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5229

Game-based learning is being embraced as an effective way to improve and enhance the quality of teaching & learning in vocational education. Game-based learning platforms for vocational training are gaining popularity due to the challenges and drawbacks of conventional classroom training. The lack of technical faculty and poor post-teaching assessment have encouraged professionals to use game-based learning tools and enhance their vocational skills. Modern game-based learning platforms are specifically designed to suit all types of learning environments including community colleges, polytechnical institutes, apprenticeship institutes, and vocational training schools.


The growing number of students pursuing higher education in North America is helping the game-based learning market to grow. The region has a strong presence of renowned institutions including Harvard University, Stanford University, Yale University, University of Toronto, and McGill University. This is encouraging market players to offer innovative solutions tailored according to the needs of the higher education courses offered by various universities that are looking to extend their presence beyond geographical and social boundaries. The proliferation of the Internet and robust ICT infrastructure in higher educational institutes are also promoting the use of game-based learning portals. It is emerging as a viable tool to develop and deliver Competency-Based Education (CBE), making students ready for global competence.

Some major findings of the game-based learning market report are:

  • The growing internet penetration has increased the adoption of game-based learning solutions as it enables uninterrupted connectivity and allows high-quality videos to be downloaded and viewed without a considerable buffering time. As end-users are gaining access to portable internet-enabled devices, such as laptops, tablets & smartphones, game-based learning will gain traction.

  • The market will witness growth as service providers are enhancing the game-based user experience by providing access to the content on major operating systems including Windows, Android, and iOS. Consultants identify and analyze learner & business needs and help in the designing of result-driven innovative solutions for various operating systems.

  • The robust cloud computing industry, which is attributed to the presence of players, such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, and IBM Corporation, will support the game-based learning market growth. Cloud technology enables the efficient delivery of game-based learning by offering storage and computing resources to run AR/VR-based applications.

  • The market is expanding as several leading corporate organizations opt for game-based learning techniques, enabling learners to face different challenges, obtain instant feedback, and participate in practice sessions to increase their overall performance. For instance, Deloitte incorporated gamification elements, such as badges, leaderboards, and status symbols, into its leadership training curriculum to increase its employee engagement.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5229

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Game-based learning industry 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2028

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Provider trends

2.1.4 Deployment model trends

2.1.5 Application trends

Chapter 3 Game-Based Learning Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Rising adoption of digital learning solutions

3.6.1.2 Increasing demand for content digitalization in North America

3.6.1.3 Supportive government initiatives in Europe

3.6.1.4 Growing higher education and corporate sector in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.5 Growing demand for online learning courses in Latin America

3.6.1.6 Increasing penetration of the internet and mobile learning in the MEA

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Slow internet connection and poor network

3.6.2.2 Limited awareness in underdeveloped countries

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


