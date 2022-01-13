U.S. markets open in 9 hours 26 minutes

Game-based Learning Market in the US to grow by USD 4.98 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Increasing Investments from Venture Capitalists to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The game-based learning market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Banzai Labs Inc., BrainQuake Inc., BreakAway Ltd. Inc., Filament Games, GAMELEARN SL, iCivics Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., LearningWare Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., and Microsoft Corp. are some of the major market participants. The game-based learning market in the US is expected to grow by USD 4.98 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20.31% as per the latest report byTechnavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Game-based Learning Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Game-based Learning Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our game-based learning market in us report covers the following areas:

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Driver
The growing demand for incorporating game-based learning in K-12 schools, especially in developed countries, is expected to accelerate investments in the industry. Many schools across the US are collaborating with startups to launch educational games, which will enhance the learning experience for both students and teachers. These startups are receiving funding from various angel investors to strengthen their product portfolio and engage in R&D for the development of new products, which in turn has boosted the demand for GBL in educational institutes across the US.

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Challenge

Game-based learning might be an immersive solution for educating children of various grades. But the cost of development involved, which ensures that game-based learning is available for all the students, is one of the major factors affecting the growth of the market. Various games are available for free on several digital platforms. However, most of them allow students to cross only up to a certain level. These games are subscription-based and require specific gaming consoles or platforms to play, which is an additional cost for the educational institutes, corporates, and other end-user sectors. Moreover, buying gaming consoles and subscribing to games are costly even when purchased annually or in bulk for a large audience.

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

For additional information on Segmentation -Request an Exclusive Free Sample Now!

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The game-based learning market share growth in US by the knowledge and skill-based games segment will be significant for revenue-generating. Various corporates in the US are encouraging the use of knowledge and skill-based games for keeping their employees engaged and involved in the continuous professional development process. The addition of game-like elements, including badges and leaderboards for enhancing the existing training curriculum, is gaining popularity in the corporates. Thus, the growing demand for knowledge and skill-based games is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Game-based Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the game-based learning market in US growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the game-based learning market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the game-based learning market in us

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the game-based learning market in us vendors

Related Reports:
K-12 Game-based Learning Market -The K-12 game-based learning market share should rise by USD 9.03 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 20.63%. Download a free sample now!

Learning Management System Market -The learning management system market has the potential to grow by USD 27.98 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.19%. Download a free sample now!

Game-based Learning Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.25

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Banzai Labs Inc., BrainQuake Inc., BreakAway Ltd. Inc., Filament Games, GAMELEARN SL, iCivics Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., LearningWare Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., and Microsoft Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/game-based-learning-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-4-98-bn-from-2020-to-2025--increasing-investments-from-venture-capitalists-to-boost-growth-17000-technavio-reports-301458445.html

SOURCE Technavio

