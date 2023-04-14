Here is the game plan investors should follow if the Fed hikes interest rates for the last time in May

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 17, 2020. Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The Fed could raise interest rates for the last time at its FOMC meeting in May.

Stocks have a mixed history of performance following the last Fed rate hike of a cycle.

This is the plan investors should follow if the Fed raises rates for the last time next month.

More and more investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates for the last time at the upcoming meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in May as the economy shows signs of weakening and inflation continues to ease, and that could have big implications for the stock market.

Stocks have a mixed history of performance following the last interest rate hike of the cycle from the Fed, with the S&P 500 generating an average gain of just 2% one-year after the last hike since 1929, according to a note from Ned Davis Research.

But the results are lopsided, with the end of more recent interest rate hiking cycles generating enormous gains over the ensuing six and 12 months. For example, the S&P 500 surged 35% in the year after the Fed's last rate hike in 1995, and 28% in the year after the Fed's last rate hike in 2018.

"The 1994 to 1995 tightening cycle is the gold standard, with the Fed cooling inflation but stopping before it broke the economy," NDR said.

On the flip side, the end of interest rate hikes in the 1960s generated consistently negative returns for stocks in the following year.

"More often than not, the Fed causes a recession. In some cases, like 1981 and 2000, the economy fell into recession in a few months. In other cases, like in 1989 and 2006, it took well over a year," NDR said.

With a mixed bag of performance following the Fed's last interest rate hike, NDR recommends investors follow a specific playbook that could be well positioned to benefit from the end of the Fed's interest rate hikes, regardless of which way the stock market goes.

1. Own large cap stocks over small cap

"The overall message is slightly bearish for small relative to large. Using monthly data back to 1929, the small/large ratio has fallen seven out of 14 times" in the six months after the last Fed rate hike, NDR said. "One year later, small/large has declined in eight out of 14 cases by an average of 3.3%."

"The better stock market performance after the end of recent tightening cycles has not translated into small-caps consistently beating large-caps," NDR said.

2. Pick quality names

NDR created a high and low quality basket of stocks based on earnings, dividend growth, and overall stability.

Looking at the performance of high quality stocks relative to low quality stocks shows that on average, more stable companies perform better than their less stable peers following the last Fed rate hike.

"After the last hike, there has been a bias toward high quality. The two cases when low quality outperformed were in 1995, when the Fed achieved a soft landing, and in 2006, when the flight-to-safety was delayed until late-2007 and 2008," NDR said.

3. Own dividend-payers over non-payers

"Dividend non-payers have underperformed dividend-payers starting about two months before the last hike and continuing through one year afterwards," NDR said. "Investors have benefited from focusing on companies that can continue to pay dividends during periods of stress that often come after the last rate hike."

