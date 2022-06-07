U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,135.72
    +14.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,017.41
    +101.63 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,106.56
    +45.19 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.54
    +13.66 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.00
    -0.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.90
    +9.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9740
    -0.0640 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2583
    +0.0054 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5270
    +0.6260 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,922.98
    -1,335.38 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.37
    +9.74 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Game studio HiDef partners with Snap to develop a Bitmoji dance social mobile game

Lauren Forristal
·1 min read

A game studio, HiDef, announced today that it is teaming up with camera company Snap Inc. to develop an off-platform Bitmoji-based dance and music social game. The game will leverage Snap’s augmented reality tech as well as Bitmoji, the personalized cartoon avatar maker. Bitmoji joined the Snap family over five years ago, and today over a billion avatars have been created.

The Bitmoji-based dance expression game will be a standalone title and is expected to launch in 2023. Snap will also support HiDef’s upcoming flagship dance party game IP, which aims to host a dance party for billions across the globe.

Pany Haritatos, head of Snap Games, said in a statement:

We’re working with HiDef as a marquee partner because of their leadership in the gaming and entertainment space, as well as our shared goal of engaging audiences through creative expression. Games have already captured the interest of 320 million Snapchatters and we are excited to team up with HiDef on this exciting new music and dance game.

"There are over 1 billion Bitmoji avatars just waiting to dance! We're honored Snap chose HiDef to bring their community onto the virtual dance floor. Our game will offer a new place for Snapchat's audience to express themselves creatively through music and dance," said Chip Lange, CEO at HiDef, Inc.

HiDef was co-founded in 2019 by Jace Hall, Anthony Castoro and Rick Fox, as well as Chief Impact Officer David Washington, to build new gaming experiences via a proprietary technology platform.

