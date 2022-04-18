U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Gamehost Announces Regular Monthly Dividend For April

·1 min read

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH)

Gamehost has declared a cash dividend for the month of April 2022 of $0.03 (CDN) per common share, which equates to $0.36 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2022.

This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. The Company has a 91% controlling interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. which operates the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:
Craig M. Thomas or;
Darcy J. Will
Toll free (877) 703-4545
(403) 346-4545
Fax (403) 340-0683
Email info@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697819/Gamehost-Announces-Regular-Monthly-Dividend-For-April

