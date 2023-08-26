Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A CA$0.03 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Gamehost's shares on or after the 30th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.36 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Gamehost has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of CA$8.62. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Gamehost can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Gamehost paying out a modest 46% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 40% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Gamehost earnings per share are up 3.3% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Gamehost's dividend payments per share have declined at 8.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Has Gamehost got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Gamehost is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Gamehost is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Gamehost, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Gamehost looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Gamehost that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

