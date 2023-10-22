Gamehost (TSE:GH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.03

Gamehost Inc.'s (TSE:GH) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.03 per share on 15th of November. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

View our latest analysis for Gamehost

Gamehost's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Gamehost's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 1.7% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.88 total annually to CA$0.36. The dividend has shrunk at around 8.5% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Gamehost May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. However, Gamehost's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Growth of 1.7% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Gamehost's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Gamehost has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Gamehost has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Is Gamehost not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.