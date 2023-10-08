Gamehost (TSE:GH) shareholders have earned a 23% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) shareholders have seen the share price rise 72% over three years, well in excess of the market return (20%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 14% in the last year , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Gamehost achieved compound earnings per share growth of 34% per year. The average annual share price increase of 20% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.80.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Gamehost has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Gamehost's TSR for the last 3 years was 84%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Gamehost shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.3% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gamehost better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Gamehost is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

