Gamelancer Media Produces Third Campaign with Canadian Banking Institution on TikTok

Growing on the success of the first two campaigns, one of Canada's largest Financial Institutions & Gamelancer Media team up again to target financial literacy in the 12-24-year-old demographic, utilizing the Gamelancer TikTok network to drive new depositors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE:GMNG)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a leading media-production and entertainment company that creates custom video content for brands, is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with one of Canada's largest financial institutions for the third installation in an engagement utilizing Gamelancer's TikTok network to create conversations about financial literacy amongst GenZ and young Millennials. As with the first campaign, original content production will again be created by Gamelancer's production arm, JoyBox Media. The campaign, which is currently in production, will launch across Gamelancer Media's extensive owned and operated TikTok network and broadcast to over 31 million Gen Z and Millennial followers, with geo-location to Canada. The activation is slated to be released in two parts, with initial launch scheduled for late April and the second in August. Each part of the six-figure campaign will run for an eight-week period.

Gamelancer Media Corp., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture

Gamelancer Media announced on July 12, 2022 that the creative process had begun on the initial financial literacy campaign, which officially launched in November, 2022. The original campaign featured short-form video content curated to equip Gamelancer Media's predominantly Gen Z audience with the right information to make informed decisions around opening their first checking accounts, choosing the right credit card, and other personal financial choices. The campaign was geo-located to Canada when broadcast and content was filmed with Gen Z creators and influencers from the Vancouver area. The ongoing success of the initial activation led to growth in the category, allowing Gamelancer to expand the financial literacy series to include creative plus distribution designed to engage new depositors.

The Gamelancer creative plus distribution strategy has proven a powerful tool to engage and transact with Canadians on TikTok. The financial institution has increased its budget for the current financial literacy campaign, surpassing its original six-digit budget by 60 percent. Campaign analytics on the first activation far surpassed expected key performance indicators, amassing over 500,000 more views and interactions than initially anticipated over the eight-week activation, leading to additional collaborations between Gamelancer and the financial institution.

As with the first launch, the financial literacy campaign will be positioned as a dating game, this time however, it will include common law and married couples in addition to the previous campaigns 'blind dates'. Equity and a focus on diverse talent from historically marginalized communities in a range of ages, professions, and relationship statuses, creating engagement through diverse and inclusive representation was at the core of the production strategy.

"I grew up in Rexdale, in an environment where I wasn't offered the tools to build personal financial literacy, and as such I struggled with saving and budgeting as a young man," said Kamar Burke, Chief Creative Officer at Gamelancer Media, "so as we approach producing our third financial literacy campaign, it warms my heart knowing we are creating content that allows us to start conversations about finance within marginalized communities. We historically have not had a seat at the table when deciding how financial institutions teach depositors about financial literacy, so it's incredibly humbling for me to lead production on such a groundbreaking effort."

"It's a really tough situation for many of us right now. Given the negative impact of the pandemic and our current economic climate, it's more important than ever to encourage open dialogue amongst young people around financial literacy. We are so excited to share the amazing content we shot with content creators from all backgrounds in the form of education and entertainment." said Sam Park, Chief Marketing Officer at Gamelancer Media.

About Gamelancer

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Media Corp. is a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its owned and operated TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram channels. Gamelancer Media will focus on developing new brand, agency, and creator relationships and new opportunities for existing associates through its strategic partnerships with TikTok North America and Snap Inc. The media company currently works with companies such as Samsung, Belkin, RBC, Celsius, and several other notable brands. The company produces and distributes content across its 44 owned-and-operated channels to over 37.7 million followers & subscribers, generating over 2 billion monthly video views. A majority of the Gamelancer's audience are located in the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

With advanced user data analytics, Gamelancer provides its audience with content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial respective communities. Gamelancer owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok. Gamelancer also monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer is 53% insider owned, calculated internally and as of April 14, 2022.

Visit us at Gamelancer.com to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 627-8868

Email: ir@gamelancer.com

IR Email: info@gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

