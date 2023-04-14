Vancouver --News Direct-- Gamelancer Media Corp

Gamelancer Media Corp CEO Jon Dwyer joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has put itself into a strong position to start attracting interest from a number of players within the capital markets.

Dwyer tells Proactive Gamelancer Media has now become a leader in short-form video content, working with major companies looking to get the message to the company’s 38 million followers. Its subscriber engagement is growing, with the average being 95 minutes per day. And it is ready for strong growth this year, with guidance of $8.6 million in revenue on contracts already in the door.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/gamelancer-remains-focused-as-company-begins-to-receive-capital-market-awareness-509632159