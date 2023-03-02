U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.00
    -10.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,787.00
    +94.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,911.75
    -50.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.20
    -7.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.06
    +0.37 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.18 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.91
    +0.21 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5200
    +0.4030 (+0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,406.47
    -336.22 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.16
    -7.54 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,906.60
    -8.33 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

GameOn Announces Grant Funding From The HBAR Foundation

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading B2B technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a grant from The HBAR Foundation. The funding is non-dilutive and will see GameOn launch Karateka on the Hedera network, with a second project in development. Both will be powered by GameOn's PLAYN3XT platform.

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

Hedera is a well known public distributed ledger technology (DLT), which was recently made Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible. Anyone can build on the Hedera network, which is governed by the world's leading organizations: abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, DBS Bank, Dell Technologies, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology, LG Electronics, The London School of Economics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London, Wipro, and Zain Group.

The HBAR Foundation's mission is to empower entrepreneurs to build economies on the Hedera network and access a thriving ecosystem that helps to raise awareness of projects, accelerate innovation, and scale adoption.

Karateka, a collection of unique and playable digital fighters, will feature fighting games driven by real-world results from Karate Combat, a popular combat sports league with over 200 million streams per month.

"Today's news is a strong signal of what we're building," said Matt Bailey, CEO at GameOn. "Our proprietary PLAYN3XT platform makes it easy for brands and their fans to engage in web3 through NFT-powered, web2-friendly fantasy games. This grant is validation as we continue to garner support from industry leaders, and most importantly scale cash flow and profitability."

"We are excited that GameOn selected Hedera as their next DLT integration and will be imminently launching Karateka in collaboration with Karate Combat," said Alex Russman, VP, Metaverse Fund at The HBAR Foundation. "This is a testament to the strategic focus around web3 consumer engagement and the brands and their communities being attracted to the Hedera Network. Hedera provides best-in-class core DLT functions and GameOn's services contribute to Hedera's 'ecosystem-as-a-service' that brands can partner with to deliver engaging utility around their new DLT assets."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey, Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON
GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games (with intuitive web2-friendly rails). We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. GameOn has launched products for NBCUniversal, Bravo, Karate Combat, Times Internet, the WNBA, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society.

ABOUT THE HBAR FOUNDATION
The HBAR Foundation supports the creation of Web3 communities built on the Hedera network, by empowering and funding the builders developing these communities. The Foundation's six funds - focused on the Crypto Economy, Metaverse, Sustainability, Fintech, Privacy, and Female Founders - each support communities within those areas, and the interconnectedness enables applications to participate as part of a larger ecosystem. The collective power of these funds enables entrepreneurs, developers, and enterprises of all sizes to tackle some of the world's largest problems, and create and control their own economies, all built on the Hedera public network. Whether you're building something new or migrating an existing EVM-based application and community, the HBAR Foundation is here to support you.

For additional information, please visit https://hbarfoundation.org.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameon-announces-grant-funding-from-the-hbar-foundation-301760791.html

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    The headline numbers for Plug Power (PLUG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -46.15% and 16.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Top Defense Stocks for March 2023

    Early boost from Ukraine War eases as sector still outperforms. These are the defense stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and greatest momentum.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 10.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: LNG, FCX, SCCO, CLF, WING

    LNG, FCX, SCCO, CLF, WING have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $23.95, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session.

  • Tesla Investor Day Disappoints With Sparse Detail on New Models

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s latest master plan for Tesla Inc. fell flat as the electric-car maker shared scant details about next-generation models that will underpin its next phase of growth.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsThe almost four-hour presentation was long on cal

  • Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 180% and 1.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • US Futures Fall as Data Backs Higher Rate Messages: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures pointed to extended losses on Thursday, as US 10-year Treasury bonds topped 4% for the first time since November in a sign that the Federal Reserve’s warnings of higher-for-longer interest rates are finally sinking in.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing Bill

  • Bank of America warns the Fed will hike rates to the ‘point of pain’ as experts say there’s no ‘serious signs’ the economy is under control

    An unexpected spike in inflation in January prompted questions to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen over whether a recession is inevitable.

  • Silvergate’s Big Crypto Losses Feed Watchdogs’ Worst Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, US authorities have been racing to sever ties between banks and risky crypto ventures, worried the financial system could someday suffer serious losses. They may have been too late.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsIn the starkest warning yet by a

  • 3 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock, According to DBS

    So far, 2023 has been kind to SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), to say the least. Since the year kicked off, shares have surged ~40%, and investors are wondering if there’s still more fuel left in the tank. Singapore investment bank DBS is among those saying there’s more room for the stock to grow. Laying out the bullish case, DBS analyst Manyi Lu lists three main reasons why investors should consider adding SOFI shares to the portfolio. For one, the company is positioned well to compete with tra

  • AMC Stock Falls After CEO Warns Company Could Be Forced to Sell More ‘APEs’

    Shares of the movie theater chain finished sharply lower Wednesday after CEO Adam Aron told investors that failure to authorize more common stock could result in even more dilution.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Jazz (JAZZ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -113.73% and 0.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -20% and 63.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

    Snowflake's fiscal fourth-quarter results beat guidance, but the outlook left investors looking for more.